Lionsgate Announces Video Game Adaptation BORDERLANDS and Reveals Release Date Changes

Lionsgate has announced several updates to its upcoming theatrical slate, including the release date for a new title and release date changes for three other films.

Borderlands (August 9th, 2024)

Opening in wide release from Lionsgate on August 9th, 2024, Borderlands adapts the popular first-person looter/shooter video game franchise for the big screen. Directed by Eli Roth (The House with a Clock in Its Walls $68.5M domestic/$131.5M global, Death Wish $34M domestic/$49.5M global) from a script by Roth and Joe Crombie, the film stars Cate Blanchett as infamous treasure hunter Lilith, who reluctantly returns to her home planet of Pandora to find the missing daughter of Atlas (Edgar Ramirez), the universe’s most powerful S.O.B. She forms an unexpected alliance with a ragtag team of misfits – Roland (Kevin Hart), once a highly respected soldier, but now desperate for redemption; Tiny Tina (Ariana Greenblatt), a feral pre-teen demolitionist; Krieg (Florian Munteanu), Tina’s musclebound, rhetorically challenged protector; Tannis (Jamie Lee Curtis), the scientist who’s seen it all; and Claptrap (Jack Black), a persistently wiseass robot. These unlikely heroes must battle alien monsters and dangerous bandits to find and protect the missing girl, who may hold the key to unimaginable power. The fate of the universe could be in their hands – but they’ll be fighting for something more: each other. Lionsgate presents, in association with Media Capital Technologies, an Arad / Picturestart production, a Gearbox Studios / 2K production.

Untitled Dirty Dancing sequel (Summer 2025)

The release date of the Jennifer Grey-starring sequel to the 1987 classic Dirty Dancing ($64.5M domestic/$214.5M global) has been changed to an undetermined Summer 2025 release date from the previously scheduled release date of February 9th, 2024.



Expend4bles (September 22nd, 2023)

The forth installment in the The Expendables franchise is now titled Expend4bles. The release date remains unchanged, with the film hitting theaters on September 22nd, 2023. A new generation of stars is about to join the franchise for another adrenaline-fueled adventure in Expend4bles. This time the team of elite mercenaries (Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, and Sylvester Stallone) are joined by Curtis 50 Cent Jackson, Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran, and Andy Garcia. As the world’s last line of defense, the team gets called into action once more and must contend with the new team members’ styles and tactics. To date, the franchise has made over $804M worldwide.



Saw X (September 9th, 2023)

The tenth film in the Saw franchise has been officially titled Saw X and has moved up a month, now opening on September 9th, 2023 from the previously scheduled date of October 27th, 2023. John Kramer (Tobin Bell) is back for the most disturbing installment of the Saw franchise. Exploring the untold chapter of Jigsaw’s most personal game, the film takes place between the events of Saw and Saw II. A sick and desperate John travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer – only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable. Armed with a newfound purpose, the infamous serial killer returns to his work, turning the tables on the con artists in his signature visceral way through devious, deranged, and ingenious traps.



White Bird: A Wonder Story (Q4 2023)

From director Marc Forster (Finding Neverland $51.6M domestic/$116.6M global, Christopher Robin $99.2M domestic/$197.7M global) and based on R.J. Palacio’s book, White Bird is the long-gestating sequel to 2017’s Wonder ($132.4M domestic/$315M global). The film has seen yet another release date change from August 18th, 2023 (limited) and August 25th, 2023 (wide) to an undetermined Q4 2023 release date. Helen Mirren enters the Wonder universe with a new tale about kindness and courage, which focuses on the character of Julian from the original film. Julian (Bryce Gheisar) has struggled to belong ever since he was expelled from his former school for his treatment of Auggie Pullman. To transform his life, Julian’s grandmother (Helen Mirren) finally reveals to Julian her own story of courage. During her youth in Nazi-occupied France, a boy sheltered her from mortal danger. They find first love in a magical world of their own creation, while the boy’s mother (Gillian Anderson) risks everything to keep her safe.