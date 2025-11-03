Lionsgate Brings First-to-Market Hologram Popups to 15 Theaters Nationwide for NOW YOU SEE ME: NOW YOU DON’T

As moviegoers get ready to attend Lionsgate’s Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, in theaters November 14, they’ll have the chance to capture selfies with the movie’s stars—or, at least, holographic representations of them—with a first-to-market promotion in 15 of the nation’s top theaters.
Working with technology by Proto Hologram, Lionsgate will bring the illusionist characters played by Jesse Eisenberg, Isla Fisher, Dave Franco, Justice Smith, and Ariana Greenblatt into theaters for the hologram promotion, where they take out their own cell phones to capture selfies with the theater patrons, who can download the images via QR code.
Moviegoers can see the tech in action at the following theaters:
- Phoenix, AZ—Harkness Tempe Marketplace
- Los Angeles, CA—AMC Grove 14
- Orange County, CA—Regal Irvine Spectrum
- San Francisco Bay Area, CA—AMC Bay Street, Emeryville
- Denver, CO—AMC Westminster Promenades 24
- Washington, DC—AMC Tysons Corner
- Orlando, FL—AMC DINE-IN Disney Springs 24
- Atlanta, GA—Regal Atlantic Station
- Chicago, IL—AMC Chicago River East
- Boston, MA— Showcase Legacy Place (Dedham)
- St. Louis, MO—Marcus Ronnie’s Cinema 20
- Albuquerque, NM—Cinemark Albuquerque Rio 24
- New York, NY— AMC Empire 25
- Dallas, TX—Cinemark Webb Chapel
- Houston, TX— Regal Mrq*E
“This amazing technology borders on magic, so there’s no better way to anticipate the release of Now You See Me: Now You Don’t,” said Kevin Grayson, president of worldwide distribution for Lionsgate. “Get your selfies with the cast now, before they disappear.”
“This represents a new milestone for holographic experiences in cinemas, and the largest theatrical activation Proto has ever delivered,” said David Nussbaum, the founder and chairman of Proto Hologram. “We were thrilled to work with Lionsgate to bring the cast directly into theater lobbies.”
In Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, the Four Horsemen (Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, Isla Fisher) are back — to unite with a new generation of illusionists (Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa, Ariana Greenblatt) for their most global, high-stakes magical adventure yet.
