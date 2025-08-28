Lionsgate Celebrates 20th Anniversary of the Original TWILIGHT Novel With Special Celebrations, Return of TWILIGHT SAGA to Theaters from Fathom Entertainment

Courtesy Fathom Entertainment

In honor of the 20th anniversary of the publication of Stephenie Meyer’s Twilight, Lionsgate has lined up a series of special cinematic celebrations of the global phenomenon that defined a generation.

At the center of the celebration, specialty distributor Fathom Entertainment is partnering with Lionsgate for the theatrical return of The Twilight Saga, in theaters nationwide from October 29 – November 2 as part of Fathom’s Fan Favorite series. Bonus content will include roundtable chats for each film, with participants Meyer, Wyck Godfrey (producer), Gillian Bohrer (Lionsgate co-president, production, former), Erik Feig (Lionsgate Motion Picture Group co-president, former), and Karen Rosenfelt (producer).

“Twilight fans are some of the most passionate anywhere, making this iconic movie franchise the epitome of a modern-day classic which Fathom Entertainment is thrilled to help bring back to the big screen in this special cinematic engagement,” said Ray Nutt, CEO, Fathom Entertainment. “With our partners at Lionsgate, we celebrate 20 years since Stephenie Meyer’s first Twilight book was published and encourage fans to relish The Twilight Saga.”

Since its debut, The Twilight Saga has grossed more than $3.3 billion worldwide, launched the careers of Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, and Taylor Lautner, and sparked a cultural movement that continues to thrive today. Now, beginning October 29, fans have the opportunity to return to Forks, Washington, and experience the saga where it belongs: in theaters, surrounded by fellow fans, with popcorn in hand and hearts racing.