Lionsgate’s JOHN WICK Franchise Crosses $1 Billion Global

Image courtesy: Lionsgate. Photo Credit: Murray Close.

The four John Wick films, the R-rated action thriller franchise starring Keanu Reeves and directed by Chad Stahelski, surpassed $1 billion at the global box office, Lionsgate announced Friday.

The four films’ totals have perpetually increased:

2014’s John Wick = $87.7M globally, the #89 movie globally from that year.

2017’s John Wick: Chapter Two = $171.5M globally, the #55 movie globally from that year.

2019’s John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum = $326.6M globally, the #27 movie globally from that year.

March’s John Wick: Chapter 4 = $425.2M globally so far, with some major markets like Japan still to release.

Spinoff Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas and featuring Reeves in a supporting role, will be released on June 7, 2024.

“This milestone is a testament to the incredible work of Chad Stahelski and Keanu Reeves, alongside Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, who have made it their mission to outdo themselves with each successive film in this franchise,” Lionsgate Motion Picture Group’s chair Joe Drake said in a press release. “We could not be more grateful to global moviegoers for bringing us to this incredible achievement.”

