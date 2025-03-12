Lionsgate Launches Immersive Las Vegas JOHN WICK Experience in Collaboration with Area15 and Egan Productions

Courtesy of Lionsgate

Fans can see if they have what it takes to complete a mission in the captivating world of John Wick as part of the John Wick Experience, a new immersive attraction at AREA15, located minutes from the Las Vegas Strip. The approximately 12,000-square-foot ticketed attraction includes two themed bars and a retail shop. The experience is based on the billion-dollar John Wick motion picture franchise, which director Chad Stahelski produces with Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee at Thunder Road Films. Stahelski and his team at 87Eleven Entertainment were creative collaborators on the experience from design to special stunt work.

The John Wick Experience blends more than a dozen highly themed cinematic rooms, live interactions and interactive gameplay to create an immersive journey that transcends reality and challenges wit, skill and nerve. As guests step through the doors of the John Wick Experience, they find themselves in the fantastical underworld of John Wick, where they must navigate an all-new, high-stakes adventure.

Each group of guests will be tasked with completing a mission that plays out in unique ways with characters, mythology, and iconography inspired by the Wick universe. Visitors may rub elbows or grab a drink with John Wick Continental Las Vegas staff, assassins, crime bosses, or other curious guests like themselves within the relative safety of the John Wick Experience. Guests will be drawn into the culture, trusted with secrets, and invited into private areas of the John Wick Experience, promising an authentic and compelling action-packed experience.

To bring audiences into the world of Wick, Lionsgate and Stahelski worked closely with Egan Productions, the producer of the experience. A leading creator of escapes, attractions, and live events with more than 20 years of expertise in all aspects of production and operations, Egan is also Lionsgate’s collaborator on two other Las Vegas attractions based on the studio’s beloved IP: The Official Saw Escape, which opened in 2018 and has been named Best Escape Room by USA Today, and Escape Blair Witch, which opened in 2021.