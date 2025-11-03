Lionsgate Names Michael Viane Executive Vice President Of Worldwide Theatrical Distribution and Operations for Lionsgate Motion Picture Group

Courtesy Lionsgate

Lionsgate Motion Picture Group has announced that Michael Viane will fill the position of executive vice president, worldwide theatrical distribution and operations. The announcement was made by Kevin Grayson, president, worldwide theatrical distribution, to whom Viane will report.

Grayson said, “I’ve enjoyed a great friendship and collaboration with Shaun Barber, who is starting an exciting new stage in his career. I’m also thrilled to bring Mike on board since he has been such a tremendous partner when we’ve worked together before. Mike’s proven experience, honed over a 30-year career, has made him one of the most respected distribution executives in the business. That, along with his strong leadership, will be an immense asset to Lionsgate. He’ll play a key role in distributing some of the most exciting movies I’ve ever worked on—The Housemaid, Michael, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, The Resurrection of the Christ Parts 1 & 2, and so many more. This team is doing incredible work, changing the way we collaborate with our partners to bring audiences great entertainment in the best theatrical experiences, and Mike’s expertise will be invaluable as we continue to innovate.”

Adam Fogelson, Chair, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, added, “We’re genuinely excited to be reunited with Mike, whose knowledge of every aspect of theatrical distribution is unparalleled. At the same time, we’re deeply appreciative of Shaun as he moves on to his next chapter. He is beloved by the Lionsgate family, and we wish him the very best. Over the past several years, Kevin and his team have forged new strategic partnerships, advanced fresh approaches to distribution, and introduced innovative, first-to-market theatrical strategies. I know they’ll continue to deliver for Lionsgate on our most dynamic slate in years.”

Viane said, “Lionsgate has always stood out as a bold, innovative force in the industry, and I’m honored to join the team. I’m excited to reunite with Adam and Kevin, who I respect deeply, and to be part of a compelling slate of films poised for success this holiday season, throughout 2026, and beyond.”

Viane is a 30-year entertainment industry veteran with deep expertise in theatrical distribution, revenue strategy, and exhibitor relations. He began his career at Warner Bros., where he spent over two decades, rising to the position of senior vice president and overseeing sales and strategic partnerships. He later served as head Film buyer at Regal Entertainment Group, managing studio relationships and programming strategy.

Viane went on to become executive vice president and co-president of theatrical distribution at STX Entertainment, where he and Grayson co-led theatrical distribution, shaping the studio’s domestic release strategies and guiding the company through a period of significant growth under Fogelson’s leadership.

Recently, Viane served as head of global revenue for Comscore’s movie division, where he led a global sales team.