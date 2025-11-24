Lionsgate Scores Two Biggest Trailer Launches in Studio History This Month

Photo: Murray Close, courtesy of Universal Pictures

Lionsgate has achieved the two biggest 24-hour trailer launches in the studio’s history this month. The first trailer for the highly anticipated The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping amassed 109 million views in its first 24 hours. This follows a week in which Lionsgate set a studio record with the teaser trailer launch for Michael, which became the most-viewed trailer for any music biopic in history and has now reached nearly 300 million views; opened Now You See Me: Now You Don’t to $80 million at the global box office, making it the No. 1 movie globally; and continued expanding The Hunger Games franchise with the debut of The Hunger Games: On Stage in London.

The studio is seeing strong demand for The Hunger Games franchise on multiple fronts. Yesterday, Lionsgate launched a Hunger Games promotion bundle with Apple TV that reached #1 on Apple’s Top Charts. The Hunger Games franchise encompasses Suzanne Collins’ five novels, which have sold over 100 million copies worldwide and been translated into 52 languages as well as a blockbuster film franchise that has grossed more than $3.4 billion at the global box office. Suzanne Collins’s latest Hunger Games novel, Sunrise on the Reaping, was published by Scholastic in March. The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping arrives in theaters from Lionsgate on November 20, 2026.