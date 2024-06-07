Lionsgate to Return to Panem with THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING

Courtesy of Lionsgate

Following the announcement of Suzanne Collins’ upcoming 2025 Hunger Games novel Sunrise on the Reaping, Lionsgate’s Adam Fogelson announced a cinematic return to the world of Panam with the film adaptation The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. Franchise producer Nina Jacobson and producing partner Brad Simpson will return to produce under their Color Force banner. Francis Lawrence–who has helmed every film in the franchise since Catching Fire–is once again in talks to direct. The film will be released in theaters November 20th, 2026.

The sixth film in the franchise will revisit the world of Panem 24 years before the events of The Hunger Games, starting on the morning of the reaping of the 50th Hunger Games, known as the Second Quarter Quell. Lionsgate adapted the best-selling Hunger Games books into five feature films that have collectively grossed more than $3.3 billion at the worldwide box office. The newest novel, Sunrise on the Reaping, will be published by Scholastic simultaneously in print, digital, and audio on March 18th, 2025. Suzanne Collins’ creation continues to grow, including the recent theme park attraction The World of the Hunger Games at Motiongate Dubai and a major stage production set to debut in London from playwright Conor McPherson and director Matthew Dunster.

“Suzanne Collins is a master storyteller and our creative north star,” said Adam Fogelson. “We couldn’t be more fortunate than to be guided and trusted by a collaborator whose talent and imagination are so consistently brilliant. We know Hunger Games fans worldwide will be spellbound by where Suzanne has focused this next extraordinary story. The Second Quarter Quell is legendary and looms large over the history of the games, even into the time of Katniss Everdeen a quarter-century later. Like fans around the globe, we are eagerly anticipating this exciting return to Panem.”

“From the beginning, Lionsgate has been a wonderful home and partner for the Hunger Games franchise, and I’m very excited to be collaborating with Adam and the team as we bring this next story to theaters in 2026,” said Suzanne Collins.