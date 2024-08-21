Lionsgate Unveils the First Full Trailer for Director Francis Ford Coppola’s Opus MEGALOPOLIS

Courtesy of Lionsgate

Filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola’s self-financed passion project Megalopolis received a seven-minute standing ovation this year at Cannes, but was largely panned by critics in attendance. Now, under distribution by Lionsgate, the marketing campaign is latching onto those negative reviews, reminding audiences of what critics initially thought of major titles in Coppola’s oeuvre — The Godfather, Apocalypse Now, and Bram Stoker’s Dracula.

According to the synopsis, Megalopolis is a Roman epic set in an imagined modern America. The City of New Rome must change, causing conflict between Cesar Catilina (Adam Driver), a genius artist, and his opposition, Mayor Franklyn Cicero (Giancarlo Esposito), who remains committed to a regressive status quo. Torn between them is socialite Julia Cicero (Nathalie Emmanuel), the mayor’s daughter, whose love for Cesar has divided her loyalties. The film is written, produced, and directed by Francis Ford Coppola and produced by Coppola’s late longtime producing partner Fred Roos. The film stars Adam Driver, Giancarlo Esposito, Nathalie Emmanuel, Aubrey Plaza, Shia LaBeouf, Jon Voight, Laurence Fishburne, Kathryn Hunter, and Dustin Hoffman.