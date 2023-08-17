Long Range Box Office Forecast: A HAUNTING IN VENICE

© 2023 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.

This week’s report continues our look into early fall’s box office calendar, with preliminary outlooks for Kenneth Branagh’s third adaptation of an Agatha Christie/Hercule Poirot novel.

A Haunting in Venice

Disney / 20th Century Studios

September 15, 2023 (WIDE)

Opening Weekend Range: $11M-$16M

Domestic Total Range: $37M-$57M

PROS:

The return of Branagh in front of and behind the camera is an enticing element for fans of 2017’s Murder on the Orient Express and 2022’s Death on the Nile, the latter of which earned a more encouraging 82 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes versus the former’s 54 percent.

As with its two predecessors, Venice has an ensemble cast to lend some marketing power via star appeal. Venice could see a small expansion of its audience via this particular story’s apparent lean into the supernatural realm.

Competition for the adult moviegoing audience Venice needs to appeal to is light in the immediate weeks before and after the film’s release, as films like The Equalizer 3, Expend4bles, and The Creator play mainly to action fans and male audiences.

CONS:

Death on the Nile endured a sharp drop in overall returns after multiple delays caused by the pandemic, ultimately drawing a 56 percent lower domestic gross than Orient Express ($45.6 million versus $102.8 million). In fairness, Nile‘s release occurred just after the peak of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, before many adults resumed normal moviegoing habits.

With The Nun II opening one week prior, any potential outreach to younger horror audiences could be somewhat limited.

As the actors’ and writers’ strikes carry on, an absence by this film’s cast on the typical promotional tour that would occur next month could negatively impact marketing awareness among the target audience.

Long Range Box Office Forecast & 2023’s Upcoming Calendar

(as of 8/17/23)

Release Date Title 3-Day (FSS) Opening Low/High Range Pinpoint % Chg from Last Week Domestic Total Low/High Range Pinpoint % Chg from Last Week Distributor 8/25/2023 Golda Fathom Events 8/25/2023 Gran Turismo (Sneaks on 8/11 and 8/18 weekends) $17,000,000 – $22,000,000 $40,000,000 – $61,000,000 Sony Pictures 8/25/2023 The Hill Briarcliff Entertainment 8/25/2023 Retribution Roadside Attractions 9/1/2023 The Equalizer 3 $25,000,000 – $32,000,000 $65,000,000 – $88,000,000 Sony / Columbia Pictures 9/8/2023 My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 $8,000,000 – $13,000,000 $24,000,000 – $43,000,000 Focus Features 9/8/2023 The Nun II $30,000,000 – $45,000,000 $70,000,000 – $97,000,000 Warner Bros. Pictures 9/15/2023 A Haunting in Venice $11,000,000 – $16,000,000 $37,000,000 – $57,000,000 Disney / 20th Century Studios 9/15/2023 Amerikatsi Variance Films / Everest Films 9/15/2023 Camp Hideout Roadside Attractions 9/15/2023 Dumb Money (Platform LA / NY) Sony Pictures / Columbia

