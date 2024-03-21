Long Range Box Office Forecast: ABIGAIL

Abigail, Courtesy of Universal

This week’s report continues the look ahead to the spring with a focus on one of April 19’s major studio releases slated to hit theaters.

Abigail

Universal

April 19, 2024

Opening Weekend Range: $12M-$22M

Domestic Total Range: $28M-$66M

PROS:

Universal has a reputable history of turning original horror films into sleeper hits, and the involvement of Scream, Scream VI, and Ready or Not directors Matt Bettinell-Olpin and Tyler Gillett increases enthusiasm among genre fans.

With no major tentpole or franchise films looking to dominate the market in April, there’s room for audience interest to build if marketing and buzz amp up close to release.

CONS:

Not every original horror film is guaranteed breakout status, as evidenced by this year’s Night Swim and Imaginary, which performed on the low end of expectations.

Early social media footprints are comparable to last spring’s Renfield, which opened to $8 million domestically despite its star-driven, high-concept nature.

Long Range Box Office Forecast & 2024’s Upcoming Calendar

(as of 3/21/24)

Release Date Title 3-Day (FSS) Opening Low/High Range Domestic Total Low/High Range Distributor 3/29/2024 Asphalt City Vertical & Roadside Attractions 3/29/2024 Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire $43,000,000 – $52,000,000 $95,000,000 – $146,000,000 Warner Bros. Pictures 3/29/2024 In the Land of Saints and Sinners Samuel Goldwyn Films 4/5/2024 The First Omen $8,000,000 – $13,000,000 $20,000,000 – $34,400,000 20th Century Studios 4/5/2024 Monkey Man $16,000,000 – $25,000,000 $45,000,000 – $75,000,000 Universal Pictures 4/10/2024 SUGA│Agust D TOUR “D-DAY” the MOVIE BTS SUGA 4/12/2024 Civil War $15,000,000 – $24,000,000 $42,000,000 – $75,000,000 A24 4/12/2024 Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead (2024) Iconic Events Releasing 4/12/2024 The Ministry of Ungentlemenly Warfare $6,000,000 – $10,000,000 $12,000,000 – $34,000,000 Lionsgate 4/12/2024 Shrek 2 (20th Anniversary Re-Release) Universal Pictures 4/13/2024 SUGA│Agust D TOUR “D-DAY” the MOVIE BTS SUGA 4/19/2024 Abigail $12,000,000 – $22,000,000 $28,000,000 – $66,000,000 Universal Pictures 4/19/2024 Sasquatch Sunset Bleecker Street 4/19/2024 Spy x Family Code: White Sony / Crunchyroll 4/19/2024 Villains Inc. Purdie Distribution 4/19/2024 Wildfire: The Legend of the Cherokee Ghost Horse Hannover House

Unless otherwise noted, all figures above represent best and worst case scenarios for how each respective film is currently tracking based on existing market conditions and projected model fluctuation at the time of this report’s publication date. These are statistical snapshots, not final forecasts.

Additional opening weekend and domestic total projections for theatrical movies up to 12 months from release are available to clients.