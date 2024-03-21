Long Range Box Office Forecast: ABIGAIL

This week’s report continues the look ahead to the spring with a focus on one of April 19’s major studio releases slated to hit theaters.
Abigail
Universal
April 19, 2024
Opening Weekend Range: $12M-$22M
Domestic Total Range: $28M-$66M
PROS:
- Universal has a reputable history of turning original horror films into sleeper hits, and the involvement of Scream, Scream VI, and Ready or Not directors Matt Bettinell-Olpin and Tyler Gillett increases enthusiasm among genre fans.
- With no major tentpole or franchise films looking to dominate the market in April, there’s room for audience interest to build if marketing and buzz amp up close to release.
CONS:
- Not every original horror film is guaranteed breakout status, as evidenced by this year’s Night Swim and Imaginary, which performed on the low end of expectations.
- Early social media footprints are comparable to last spring’s Renfield, which opened to $8 million domestically despite its star-driven, high-concept nature.
Long Range Box Office Forecast & 2024’s Upcoming Calendar
(as of 3/21/24)
|Release Date
|Title
|3-Day (FSS) Opening Low/High Range
|Domestic Total Low/High Range
|Distributor
|3/29/2024
|Asphalt City
|Vertical & Roadside Attractions
|3/29/2024
|Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire
|$43,000,000 – $52,000,000
|$95,000,000 – $146,000,000
|Warner Bros. Pictures
|3/29/2024
|In the Land of Saints and Sinners
|Samuel Goldwyn Films
|4/5/2024
|The First Omen
|$8,000,000 – $13,000,000
|$20,000,000 – $34,400,000
|20th Century Studios
|4/5/2024
|Monkey Man
|$16,000,000 – $25,000,000
|$45,000,000 – $75,000,000
|Universal Pictures
|4/10/2024
|SUGA│Agust D TOUR “D-DAY” the MOVIE
|BTS SUGA
|4/12/2024
|Civil War
|$15,000,000 – $24,000,000
|$42,000,000 – $75,000,000
|A24
|4/12/2024
|Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead (2024)
|Iconic Events Releasing
|4/12/2024
|The Ministry of Ungentlemenly Warfare
|$6,000,000 – $10,000,000
|$12,000,000 – $34,000,000
|Lionsgate
|4/12/2024
|Shrek 2 (20th Anniversary Re-Release)
|Universal Pictures
|4/13/2024
|SUGA│Agust D TOUR “D-DAY” the MOVIE
|BTS SUGA
|4/19/2024
|Abigail
|$12,000,000 – $22,000,000
|$28,000,000 – $66,000,000
|Universal Pictures
|4/19/2024
|Sasquatch Sunset
|Bleecker Street
|4/19/2024
|Spy x Family Code: White
|Sony / Crunchyroll
|4/19/2024
|Villains Inc.
|Purdie Distribution
|4/19/2024
|Wildfire: The Legend of the Cherokee Ghost Horse
|Hannover House
Unless otherwise noted, all figures above represent best and worst case scenarios for how each respective film is currently tracking based on existing market conditions and projected model fluctuation at the time of this report’s publication date. These are statistical snapshots, not final forecasts.
