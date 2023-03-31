Long Range Box Office Forecast: Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. and Big George Foreman

Photo Credits: Lionsgate ("Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret."); Sony / AFFIRM Films ("Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World")

This week’s preliminary forecasts take a look at April’s final weekend with the addition of two counter-programming films.

Those and other updates are below.

PROS:

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. should appeal strongly to multiple generations of Judy Blume’s iconic novel, particularly young and adult women. The film faces very little direct competition until Memorial Day weekend’s The Little Mermaid, while early tracking and social buzz is comparable to last year’s Where the Crawdads Sing.

Big George Foreman will aim to counter the female-driven adaptation with a play toward men over 35. Boxing films are clearly still in vogue given the recent success of Creed III, and the additional catering to faith-based audiences here adds notable potential.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie continues to soar in pre-release models with pre-sales reaffirming earlier bullish forecasts. A five-day bow north of $100 million looks increasingly probable as the industry awaits first reviews of the film.

CONS:

The final weekend of April isn’t typically known for breakout debuts, in large part because the following frame historically sees a major tentpole overshadowing moviegoer mindsets.



In this case, that’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on May 5, though it’s likely to impact Foreman more than Margaret. The former of the duo is currently pacing just ahead of I Wanna Dance with Somebody in long range modeling. Margaret itself will need strong audience reception for legs to build off some likely front-loading.

Long Range Box Office Forecast & 2023’s Upcoming Calendar

(as of 3/31/23)

Release Date Title 3-Day (FSS) Opening Low/High Range Pinpoint % Chg from Last Week 5-Day (WTFSS) Opening Low/High Range Domestic Total Low/High Range Pinpoint % Chg from Last Week Distributor 4/5/2023 Air $8,000,000 – $13,000,000 +11% $11,000,000 – $16,000,000 $27,000,000 – $46,000,000 +13% Amazon Studios 4/5/2023 On a Wing and a Prayer United Artists Releasing 4/5/2023 The Super Mario Bros. Movie $73,000,000 – $105,000,000 +6% $102,000,000 – $151,000,000 $319,000,000 – $453,000,000 +8% Universal Pictures 4/7/2023 Paint IFC Films 4/14/2023 Mafia Mamma Bleecker Street 4/14/2023 Nefarious Soli Deo Gloria Releasing 4/14/2023 The Pope’s Exorcist $4,000,000 – $9,000,000 $9,000,000 – $24,000,000 Sony Pictures / Screen Gems 4/14/2023 Renfield $14,000,000 – $19,000,000 $37,000,000 – $55,000,000 Universal Pictures 4/14/2023 Suzume Crunchyroll / Sony 4/14/2023 Sweetwater Briarcliff Entertainment 4/21/2023 Beau Is Afraid A24 4/21/2023 Chevalier Disney / Searchlight Pictures 4/21/2023 The Covenant $4,000,000 – $8,000,000 $11,000,000 – $27,000,000 MGM & STX Films 4/21/2023 Evil Dead Rise $21,000,000 – $30,000,000 $42,000,000 – $67,000,000 Warner Bros. Pictures 4/28/2023 Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. $18,000,000 – $23,000,000 $54,000,000 – $86,000,000 Lionsgate 4/28/2023 Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World $9,000,000 – $14,000,000 $28,000,000 – $50,000,000 Sony / AFFIRM Films 4/28/2023 Polite Society Focus Features 4/28/2023 Sisu Lionsgate

Unless otherwise noted, all figures above represent best and worst case scenarios for how each respective film is currently tracking based on existing market conditions and projected model fluctuation at the time of this report’s publication date. These are statistical snapshots, not final forecasts.

Additional pinpoint opening weekend and domestic total projections for theatrical movies up to 12 months from release are available to clients.

