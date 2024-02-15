Long Range Box Office Forecast: ARTHUR THE KING

This week’s outlook moves ahead to mid-March with early forecasts for Lionsgate’s next release, plus updated ranges for other upcoming titles.

PROS:

CONS:

Long Range Box Office Forecast & 2024’s Upcoming Calendar

(as of 2/15/24)

Unless otherwise noted, all figures above represent best and worst case scenarios for how each respective film is currently tracking based on existing market conditions and projected model fluctuation at the time of this report’s publication date. These are statistical snapshots, not final forecasts.

Additional opening weekend and domestic total projections for theatrical movies up to 12 months from release are available to clients.