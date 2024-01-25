Long Range Box Office Forecast: DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA – TO THE HASHIRA TRAINING and ORDINARY ANGELS

Demon Slayer photo © Koyoharu Gotouge / SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable; Ordinary Angels photo by Allen Fraser, courtesy Lionsgate

This week’s outlook tackles the final full weekend of February with two major studio releases highlighted in early forecasts.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Hashira Training

Sony Pictures & Crunchyroll

February 23, 2024

Opening Weekend Range: $14M-$23M

Domestic Total Range: $25M-$51M

PROS:

The Demon Slayer franchise has proven to be a robust specialty player at the domestic box office in recent years as the anime series’ fan base continues to grow internationally.



Coming out in the middle of a weak winter market, the latest Demon Slayer chapter will be able to screen on IMAX and PLF screens, a boost that could push earnings closer to 2021’s Mugen Train ($21.2 million opening weekend) than to last year’s To the Swordsmith Village ($10.1 million) when it opened against Creed III.

CONS:

Reporting for Swordsmith Village was notably limited after opening weekend, making long-term projection models more volatile for Hashira Training. The film will also run into more direct competition in its second frame with Dune: Part Two targeting some crossover audience and premium screens on March 1.

Ordinary Angels

Lionsgate & Kingdom Story Company

February 23, 2024

Opening Weekend Range: $9M-$14M

Domestic Total Range: $27M-$46M

PROS:

Kingdom Story Company has developed a solid track record with appeal to faith-based audiences across films like Jesus Revolution, American Underdog, and I Still Believe. This inspirational drama based on a true story is built for the same audience sector.



Hilary Swank’s starring role adds potential mainstream appeal, with social media models comparable to Jesus Revolution (co-starring Kelsey Grammer and Kimberly Williams-Paisley) and The Shack (led by Octavia Spencer).

CONS:

While coexistence is possible, Ordinary Angels opens in between next month’s staggered theatrical openings of The Chosen season four episode launches, creating modest competition for the faith-based audience.



It remains to be seen how aggressively Lionsgate markets the film, which could determine its ability to reach beyond core demographics.

Long Range Box Office Forecast & 2024’s Upcoming Calendar

(as of 1/25/24)

Release Date Title 3-Day (FSS) Opening Low/High Range Pinpoint % Chg from Last Week Domestic Total Low/High Range Distributor 2/1/2024 The Chosen: Season 4 Episodes 1 – 3 $7,000,000 – $11,000,000 $11,000,000 – $18,000,000 Fathom Events 2/2/2024 Argylle $20,000,000 – $30,000,000 $65,000,000 – $95,000,000 Universal Pictures / Apple Original Films 2/2/2024 Scrambled $2,000,000 – $5,000,000 $4,500,000 – $14,000,000 Lionsgate 2/8/2024 2 Win Lionsgate 2/9/2024 Lisa Frankenstein $9,000,000 – $14,000,000 $23,000,000 – $46,000,000 Focus Features 2/9/2024 The Origin Bleecker Street 2/9/2024 Turning Red Disney / Pixar 2/14/2024 Bob Marley: One Love $13,000,000 – $18,000,000 $41,000,000 – $77,000,000 Paramount Pictures 2/14/2024 Madame Web $25,000,000 – $35,000,000 $56,000,000 – $101,000,000 Sony / Columbia Pictures 2/15/2024 The Chosen: Season 4 Episodes 4 – 6 $6,000,000 – $10,000,000 $9,000,000 – $16,000,000 Fathom Events 2/23/2024 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Hashira Training $14,000,000 – $23,000,000 $25,000,000 – $51,000,000 Sony Pictures / Crunchyroll 2/23/2024 Drive-Away Dolls Focus Features 2/23/2024 Ordinary Angels $9,000,000 – $14,000,000 $27,000,000 – $46,000,000 Lionsgate / Kingdom Story Company

Unless otherwise noted, all figures above represent best and worst case scenarios for how each respective film is currently tracking based on existing market conditions and projected model fluctuation at the time of this report’s publication date. These are statistical snapshots, not final forecasts.

