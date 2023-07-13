Long Range Box Office Forecast: Early Prospects for GRAN TURISMO and THE LAST VOYAGE OF THE DEMETER; Trends for BARBIE Climb to Potential $115M+ Debut

Photo Credit: Gordon Timpen/Columbia/Sony ; Rainer Bajo/Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment

This week’s report takes a preliminary look at two releases from major studios slated to open August 11: Gran Turismo and The Last Voyage of the Demeter.

Updated tracking for Barbie can also be found below, as the film continues to shatter expectations with pre-sales pacing higher than for any release since Black Panther: Wakanda Forever last November. Likewise, Oppenheimer is maintaining its relatively robust pace as the two films look to combine for a powerhouse weekend at the box office one week from now.

Gran Turismo

Sony Pictures

August 11, 2023 (WIDE)

Opening Weekend Range: $15M-$20M

Domestic Total Range: $35M-$55M

PROS:

The Gran Turismo video game franchise has endured over the last few decades, with its popularity helping to boost awareness and interest for this film adaptation.

Director Neill Blomkamp has had prior success with late summer releases in the form of District 9 and Elysium.

The movie’s fact-based approach to story—at its center is Jann Mardenborough, who went from playing the Gran Turismo game to embarking on a successful career as a professional race driver—might help this stand out from past video game adaptations.

CONS:

A significant amount of competition for male audiences will be in play late this summer, with Gran Turismo‘s opening weekend going up against the second frames of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and Meg 2: The Trench.

Hollywood’s actors joining writers in their ongoing strike could impact the talent promotion phase of marketing.

The Last Voyage of the Demeter

Universal Pictures

August 11, 2023 (WIDE)

Opening Weekend Range: $5M-$10M

Domestic Total Range: $14M-$28M

PROS:

Horror has quite often over-delivered at the box office in recent months and years. This summer, however, has been light on horror releases, which could spur interest here if reviews and audience buzz are positive.

CONS:

The film has been delayed several times by this point, and early social metrics aren’t encouraging. With abundant competition for male audiences and the aforementioned possibility of the actors’ strike affecting promotion, it’ll be challenging for this to stand out based on current models.

Long Range Box Office Forecast & 2023’s Upcoming Calendar

(as of 7/13/23)

Release Date Title 3-Day (FSS) Opening Low/High Range Pinpoint % Chg from Last Week 5-Day (WTFSS) Opening Low/High Range Domestic Total Low/High Range Pinpoint % Chg from Last Week Distributor 7/21/2023 Barbie $115,000,000 – $155,000,000 +32% $303,000,000 – $426,000,000 +32% Warner Bros. Pictures 7/21/2023 Oppenheimer $48,000,000 – $57,000,000 +3% $164,000,000 – $194,000,000 Universal Pictures 7/28/2023 The First Slam Dunk GKIDS 7/28/2023 Haunted Mansion $22,000,000 – $32,000,000 $73,000,000 – $113,000,000 Walt Disney Pictures 7/28/2023 Talk to Me A24 8/2/2023 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem $27,000,000 – $36,000,000 $37,000,000 – $49,000,000 $101,000,000 – $145,000,000 Paramount Pictures 8/4/2023 Meg 2: The Trench $26,000,000 – $35,000,000 $70,000,000 – $105,000,000 Warner Bros. Pictures 8/11/2023 Gran Turismo $15,000,000 – $20,000,000 $35,000,000 – $55,000,000 Sony Pictures 8/11/2023 The Last Voyage of the Demeter $5,000,000 – $10,000,000 $14,000,000 – $28,000,000 Universal Pictures

Unless otherwise noted, all figures above represent best and worst case scenarios for how each respective film is currently tracking based on existing market conditions and projected model fluctuation at the time of this report’s publication date. These are statistical snapshots, not final forecasts.

Additional pinpoint opening weekend and domestic total projections for theatrical movies up to 12 months from release are available to clients.

For more information about this article or to report any corrections, please contact Boxoffice Pro at numbers@boxoffice.com.