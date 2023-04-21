Long Range Box Office Forecast: FAST X Trending Toward $65-70M+ Domestic Start in Early Outlook

Photo Credits: Universal ("Fast X")

Early summer box office outlooks continue to take shape with the first public projections of Universal’s Fast X on deck in this week’s report.

Additionally, tracking updates for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and other upcoming films are listed in the table below.

Fast X

Universal Pictures

May 19, 2023

PROS:

Across ten prior films, the franchise has amassed $1.86 billion domestically and $6.6 billion worldwide over the past 21 years, becoming a staple of Hollywood tentpoles that has developed an evolving generational audience.

Following recent trailer releases, social chatter indicates fans are most excited for the introduction of Jason Momoa as this film’s lead antagonist, the continued ensemble cast expansion led by Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez, and the promise of a two-part finale to the Fast saga beginning with this film.

Opening two weeks after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and one week before Memorial Day weekend gives Fast X plenty of runaway to avoid cannibalized box office against films aiming at the same target audience, while presenting the chance for a soft holiday-driven drop during its sophomore frame.

CONS:

Diminished returns have set in for the long-running brand in the eight years since Furious 7 saw the franchise peak with a $147.2 million domestic opening and $353 million total (part of $1.5 billion globally).



That film’s standard-bearing success benefited from broadening the Fast audience to include more casual moviegoers who were interested in seeing Paul Walker’s final performance after his tragically fatal car crash in 2013. The film paid tribute to his character and gave closure to several preceding franchise storylines.

Since Furious 7, the series has seen domestic openings decline by 52 percent to $70 million with F9‘s 2021 release (after The Fate of the Furious pulled $98.8 million on Easter weekend in 2017). Notably, F9 may not be a perfect comparison in terms of opening and/or staying power due to the recovering nature of the mid-pandemic marketplace at the time.

With The Little Mermaid opening in its second frame, followed by Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and The Boogeyman one week after that, Fast X‘s premium screen availability will be only maximized for one week.

Long Range Box Office Forecast & 2023’s Upcoming Calendar

(as of 4/21/23)

Release Date Title 3-Day (FSS) Opening Low/High Range Pinpoint % Chg from Last Week Domestic Total Low/High Range Pinpoint % Chg from Last Week Distributor 4/28/2023 Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. $15,000,000 – $20,000,000 -14% $50,000,000 – $75,000,000 -14% Lionsgate 4/28/2023 Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World $8,000,000 – $13,000,000 -10% $24,900,000 – $46,400,000 -10% Sony / AFFIRM Films 4/28/2023 Polite Society Focus Features 4/28/2023 Sisu Lionsgate 5/5/2023 Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 $110,000,000 – $135,000,000 -6% $264,000,000 – $351,000,000 -6% Disney / Marvel Studios 5/5/2023 Love Again $3,000,000 – $8,000,000 $13,000,000 – $32,000,000 Sony / Screen Gems 5/6/2023 UFC 288: Sterling vs. Cejudo (Moderate) Iconic Events Releasing 5/12/2023 Book Club 2 – The Next Chapter $10,000,000 – $15,000,000 $30,000,000 – $49,000,000 Focus Features 5/12/2023 Fool’s Paradise Roadside Attractions 5/12/2023 Hypnotic Ketchup Entertainment 5/12/2023 Knights of the Zodiac $5,000,000 – $10,000,000 $11,000,000 – $25,000,000 Sony Pictures 5/12/2023 Rally Road Racers Viva Pictures 5/19/2023 Fast X $65,000,000 – $75,000,000 NEW $146,000,000 – $186,000,000 NEW Universal Pictures

