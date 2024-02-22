Long Range Box Office Forecast: GHOSTBUSTERS: FROZEN EMPIRE

This week’s update brings another major franchise release set to hit theaters in March as the box office outlook steadily following after a rough start to 2024.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

Sony & Columbia Pictures

March 22, 2024

Opening Weekend Range: $35M-$49M

Domestic Total Range: $96M-$144M

PROS:

Goodwill from the well-received Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which earned a 94 percent Rotten Tomatoes audience score on its way to $129.4 million domestically, should benefit this direct sequel as another fan- and family-friendly cinematic attraction going into spring with minimal direct competition in April and early May.

Alongside the returning Paul Rudd, Mckenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, and Carrie Coon, marketing’s promise of reuniting franchise icons Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, and Annie Potts in the original films’ New York-centric setting should again aid appeal to the series’ older, male-driven audience.

Three weeks removed from Dune: Part Two‘s anticipated release, Frozen Empire will have a wide spread of PLF screen availability to help boost ticket sales upon opening.

CONS:

The primary concerns regarding competition will come from the staying power of Kung Fu Panda 4, in its second weekend when Empire opens; that film will play more strongly to parents with kids on the younger side of the spectrum. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire could also detract from some of Ghostbusters’ action fan audience, not to mention its PLF footprint, when it opens one week later.

While Afterlife was a crowd-pleaser that succeeded despite opening during the early phases of pandemic recovery during late 2021, the franchise seems to have a box office ceiling as a brand that remains well-known but not as culturally dominant or resonant on an event level as other nostalgic IP when it comes to younger generations of moviegoers.

As multiple franchise films have shown in the past year, some brand names becoming long in the tooth have begun to lose steam at the box office. This sequel will need strong word of mouth and final marketing efforts to recapture the same level of buzz as Afterlife.

Long Range Box Office Forecast & 2024’s Upcoming Calendar

(as of 2/22/24)

Release Date Title 3-Day (FSS) Opening Low/High Range Pinpoint % Chg from Last Week Domestic Total Low/High Range Pinpoint % Chg from Last Week Distributor 2/29/2024 The Chosen: Season 4 Episodes 7 – 8 $3,000,000 – $7,000,000 $7,000,000 – $16,000,000 Angel Studios 3/1/2024 Dune: Part Two $65,000,000 – $80,000,000 +9% $164,000,000 – $213,000,000 +12% Warner Bros. Pictures 3/8/2024 Accidental Texan Roadside Attractions 3/8/2024 Cabrini Angel Studios 3/8/2024 Imaginary $15,000,000 – $20,000,000 -9% $37,000,000 – $63,000,000 -9% Lionsgate 3/8/2024 Kung Fu Panda 4 $30,000,000 – $39,000,000 $103,000,000 – $142,000,000 Universal Pictures & DreamWorks Animation 3/15/2024 1992 $5,000,000 – $9,000,000 $12,000,000 – $27,000,000 Lionsgate 3/15/2024 Arthur The King $12,000,000 – $17,000,000 $36,000,000 – $68,000,000 Lionsgate 3/22/2024 One Life Bleecker Street 3/22/2024 The American Society of Magical Negroes Focus Features 3/22/2024 Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire $35,000,000 – $49,000,000 $96,000,000 – $144,000,000 Sony / Columbia Pictures 3/22/2024 Luca Disney / Pixar 3/29/2024 Asphalt City Vertical & Roadside Attractions 3/29/2024 Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire $35,000,000 – $45,000,000 $78,000,000 – $105,000,000 Warner Bros. Pictures 3/29/2024 In the Land of Saints and Sinners Samuel Goldwyn Films

Unless otherwise noted, all figures above represent best and worst case scenarios for how each respective film is currently tracking based on existing market conditions and projected model fluctuation at the time of this report’s publication date. These are statistical snapshots, not final forecasts.

Additional opening weekend and domestic total projections for theatrical movies up to 12 months from release are available to clients.