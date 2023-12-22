Long Range Box Office Forecast: I.S.S.

Image from: Bleecker Street

The long range outlook for January continues with a brief look ahead to the post-Martin Luther King, Jr. weekend corridor.

WEEKEND PROS:

I.S.S. could attract sci-fi and thriller genre fans with minimal competition in late January and a trailer whose social media sentiment has been respectable in recent weeks.



Holdovers will be the name of the game coming off MLK weekend, with Mean Girls, The Beekeeper, and The Book of Clarence hoping to extend staying power after their debuts.

WEEKEND CONS:

Coming from a distributor with limited market reach in the past couple of years creates some cautious expectations for I.S.S.



The absence of other major releases at this time will likely mean a fairly slow weekend coming off the MLK holiday and with American football playoffs likely to dominate cultural attention on Sunday.

Release Date Title 3-Day (FSS) Opening Low/High Range Domestic Total Low/High Range Distributor 12/25/2023 The Boys in the Boat $1,500,000 – $4,000,000 $8,000,000 – $16,000,000 MGM 12/25/2023 The Color Purple $16,000,000 – $22,000,000 $75,000,000 – $125,000,000 Warner Bros. Pictures 12/25/2023 Ferrari $4,000,000 – $8,000,000 $20,000,000 – $40,000,000 NEON 1/5/2024 Night Swim $17,000,000 – $25,000,000 $38,000,000 – $65,000,000 Universal Pictures / Blumhouse 1/5/2024 The Painter Republic Pictures 1/12/2024 The Beekeeper $8,000,000 – $13,000,000 $25,000,000 – $41,000,000 MGM 1/12/2024 The Book of Clarence $7,000,000 – $15,000,000 $15,000,000 – $35,000,000 Sony Pictures 1/12/2024 Mean Girls $20,000,000 – $40,000,000 $50,000,000 – $105,000,000 Paramount Pictures 1/12/2024 Soul Disney / Pixar 1/19/2024 I.S.S. $2,000,000 – $7,000,000 $5,000,000 – $22,000,000 Bleecker Street

Unless otherwise noted, all figures above represent best and worst case scenarios for how each respective film is currently tracking based on existing market conditions and projected model fluctuation at the time of this report’s publication date. These are statistical snapshots, not final forecasts.

Additional pinpoint opening weekend and domestic total projections for theatrical movies up to 12 months from release are available to clients.