Long Range Box Office Forecast: IMAGINARY and KUNG FU PANDA 4

Photo courtesy Parrish Lewis for Lionsgate; © 2023 DreamWorks Animation. All Rights Reserved.

March’s box office rebound continues with two counter-programming releases slated for the weekend of March 8.

Imaginary

Lionsgate

March 8, 2024

Opening Weekend Range: $15M-$20M

Domestic Total Range: $37M-$63M

PROS:

Blumhouse has a strong reputation for delivering original, high-concept hits out of the horror genre, notably driving films like M3GAN and The Black Phone to strong openings and subsequent box office runs.

As the first horror release of spring, and given its PG-13 rating, Imaginary could see a strong showing from younger genre fans. Early trailer view footprints are respectable across social channels.

CONS:

Social media sentiment isn’t on the level of M3GAN at this stage, though that’s a tall ask given the latter’s profound viral nature thanks to the title character’s dance sequence becoming meme-worthy months ahead of release.

While Blumhouse hits more often than they miss, Night Swim was a recent example of a genre film that didn’t catch fire among the studio’s usually faithful audience. It also remains to be seen how aggressively Lionsgate markets Imaginary relative to Universal and Sony, who have handled most of the horror producer’s recent films.

Kung Fu Panda 4

Universal

March 8, 2024

Opening Weekend Range: $30M-$39M

Domestic Total Range: $103M-$142M

PROS:

The Kung Fu Panda franchise has proven successful over the last sixteen years, driving $524 million in domestic box office across three films and spawning various television series and specials.

The return of Jack Black in one of his most iconic roles should be appealing to parents and older fans, especially given the dearth of kid-driven big screen content in between Panda 4‘s release and December’s Migration. This sequel will also go relatively unchallenged until late May’s The Garfield Movie.

CONS:

Animated brands aren’t immune to diminished returns and can often drop more sharply from predecessor earnings than live-action franchises. Panda‘s exposure via the aforementioned television series could play into this trend, as the series is not as relevant or eventized among today’s kids as it was more than a decade ago.

Though leaning more toward an older audience, competition from the family-friendly Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire could have a minor impact on Panda‘s chase weekends.

Long Range Box Office Forecast & 2024’s Upcoming Calendar

(as of 2/8/24)

Release Date Title 3-Day (FSS) Opening Low/High Range Domestic Total Low/High Range Distributor 2/14/2024 Bob Marley: One Love $16,000,000 – $21,000,000 $55,000,000 – $90,300,000 Paramount Pictures 2/14/2024 Madame Web $15,000,000 – $24,000,000 $42,000,000 – $78,000,000 Sony / Columbia Pictures 2/15/2024 The Chosen: Season 4 Episodes 4 – 6 $4,000,000 – $8,000,000 $6,000,000 – $13,500,000 Fathom Events 2/23/2024 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Hashira Training $9,000,000 – $18,000,000 $16,000,000 – $40,000,000 Sony Pictures / Crunchyroll 2/23/2024 Drive-Away Dolls Focus Features 2/23/2024 Ordinary Angels $8,000,000 – $13,000,000 $24,000,000 – $43,000,000 Lionsgate / Kingdom Story Company 2/23/2024 Tenet (2024 Re-Issue) Warner Bros. Pictures 2/29/2024 The Chosen: Season 4 Episodes 7 – 8 $4,000,000 – $8,000,000 $6,000,000 – $13,500,000 Angel Studios 3/1/2024 Dune: Part Two $55,000,000 – $75,000,000 $138,000,000 – $195,000,000 Warner Bros. Pictures 3/8/2024 Accidental Texan Roadside Attractions 3/8/2024 Cabrini Angel Studios 3/8/2024 Imaginary $15,000,000 – $20,000,000 $37,000,000 – $63,000,000 Lionsgate 3/8/2024 Kung Fu Panda 4 $30,000,000 – $39,000,000 $103,000,000 – $142,000,000 Universal Pictures & DreamWorks Animation

Unless otherwise noted, all figures above represent best and worst case scenarios for how each respective film is currently tracking based on existing market conditions and projected model fluctuation at the time of this report’s publication date. These are statistical snapshots, not final forecasts.

