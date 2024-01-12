Long Range Box Office Forecast: LISA FRANKENSTEIN

Credit: Michele K. Short / © 2024 FOCUS FEATURES LLC

This week’s report looks ahead to a potentially notable release slated for the second frame of February, which hosts the Super Bowl game on Sunday.

Lisa Frankenstein

Focus Features

February 9, 2024

Opening Weekend Range: $9M-$14M

Domestic Total Range: $23M-$46M

PROS:

Led by rising stars Kathryn Newton and Cole Sprouse, popular among Gen Z audiences, this horror-comedy take on the classic Frankenstein tale could be appealing to young women (as well as fans of writer Diablo Cody). Tailwind interest from the ongoing arthouse and award circuit success of Poor Things could also be beneficial.



Counter-programming the big game with a female-driven film has proven successful for various studios on Super Bowl weekend in past years. The most apparent comparable here is 2013’s Warm Bodies, which debuted to $20.35 million on Super Bowl weekend and similarly boasted a youth-friendly cast and premise.

CONS:

It’s been 7 years since any film opened to more than $13 million during the Sunday-depressed sporting weekend. That was 2017’s Rings reboot.



It remains to be seen how strong Lisa‘s marketing push will be, as it hails from Focus Features. Outside of the Downton Abbey and Five Shades of Grey franchises, their promotional history is conservative relative to parent studio Universal’s often more aggressive advertising for original films.

Long Range Box Office Forecast & 2024’s Upcoming Calendar

(as of 1/11/24)

Release Date Title 3-Day (FSS) Opening Low/High Range Pinpoint % Chg from Last Week Domestic Total Low/High Range Distributor 1/19/2024 I.S.S. $2,000,000 – $6,000,000 $5,000,000 – $15,000,000 Bleecker Street 1/19/2024 Origin NEON 1/26/2024 Miller’s Girl Lionsgate 1/26/2024 Underdoggs United Artists 1/26/2024 The Concierge Sony / Crunchyroll 1/26/2024 Housekeeping for Beginners (Limited) Focus Features 2/1/2024 The Chosen: Season 4 Episodes 1 – 3 $7,000,000 – $11,000,000 $11,000,000 – $18,000,000 Fathom Events 2/2/2024 Argylle $20,000,000 – $30,000,000 $65,000,000 – $105,000,000 Universal Pictures / Apple Original Films 2/2/2024 Scrambled $2,000,000 – $5,000,000 $4,500,000 – $14,000,000 Lionsgate 2/8/2024 2 Win Lionsgate 2/9/2024 Lisa Frankenstein $9,000,000 – $14,000,000 $23,000,000 – $46,000,000 Focus Features 2/9/2024 The Origin Bleecker Street 2/9/2024 Turning Red Disney / Pixar

Unless otherwise noted, all figures above represent best and worst case scenarios for how each respective film is currently tracking based on existing market conditions and projected model fluctuation at the time of this report’s publication date. These are statistical snapshots, not final forecasts.

