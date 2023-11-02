Long Range Box Office Forecast: RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ and SILENT NIGHT

Courtesy AMC; Courtesy Carlos Latapi for Lionsgate

This week’s report takes a preliminary glance at the first weekend of 2023’s final month, with two wide releases scheduled to hit theaters during the post-Thanksgiving lull.

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé

AMC Theatres Distribution

December 1, 2023

Opening Weekend Range: $27M-$36M

Domestic Total Range: $40M-$80M

PROS:

As Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour recently showed with its stellar $92.8 million bow, there is significant demand for alternative content in movie theaters—especially during a period when tentpoles and high-profile films aren’t otherwise filling up screens.

Beyoncé commands a strong fan base that has driven very encouraging pre-sales in recent weeks, leaping past all of November’s releases in overall volume so far. Weekday play, unlike the weekend-only engagements of Eras Tour, could help multipliers.

The film will not only benefit from a premium screen footprint, including Imax, and minimal competition for two weekends, but an average ticket price currently projected to be north of 20 dollars per ticket.

CONS:

As Eras Tour proved, concert films cannot be weighed in an apples-to-apples manner with traditional films when tracking box office potential. Swift’s film was notably front-loaded in the pre-sales window, and that’s a fair expectation to have of Renaissance.

Though incredibly influential and popular in her own right, Beyoncé’s fanbase is not expected to be as rabid as Swift’s in terms of driving demand. Nevertheless, Renaissance still has a chance at snagging the second biggest concert film opening in history.

Following a string of female-driven films in November, competition will be worth keeping in mind as Disney’s Wish, in particular, hopes to prove its staying power.

Silent Night

Lionsgate

December 1, 2023

Opening Weekend Range: $5M-$10M

Domestic Total Range: $13M-$30M

PROS:

Fans of iconic action director John Woo could drive demand to this holiday-themed genre film designed to appeal to fans of last year’s Violent Night, Die Hard, and similar R-rated vengeance pics.

CONS:

As Violent Night showed with its $13.5 million debut, the post-Thanksgiving window makes it challenging for films to break out, as holdovers settle in for long runs and consumers enter the depths of the Christmas shopping season. Still, Violent Night‘s run proved leggy due to strong reception; similar word of mouth could help Silent Night in the long run as well.

Long Range Box Office Forecast & 2023’s Upcoming Calendar

(as of 11/2/23)

Release Date Title 3-Day (FSS) Opening Low/High Range Pinpoint % Chg from Last Week 5-Day (WTFSS) Opening Low/High Range Domestic Total Low/High Range Pinpoint % Chg from Last Week Distributor 11/10/2023 The Holdovers (Wide Expansion; LA+NY Oct. 27, Limited Nov. 3) Focus Features 11/10/2023 The Marvels $45,000,000 – $62,000,000 -2% $109,000,000 – $156,000,000 -2% Disney / Marvel Studios 11/10/2023 Journey to Bethlehem $2,000,000 – $6,000,000 -11% $5,000,000 – $20,000,000 -11% Sony / AFFIRM Films 11/17/2023 The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes $38,000,000 – $50,000,000 +1% $97,000,000 – $157,000,000 +1% Lionsgate 11/17/2023 Next Goal Wins $4,000,000 – $9,000,000 -7% $12,800,000 – $31,500,000 -7% Disney / Searchlight Pictures 11/17/2023 Thanksgiving $10,000,000 – $15,000,000 -7% $22,000,000 – $40,000,000 -6% Sony / TriStar Pictures 11/17/2023 Trolls Band Together $23,000,000 – $33,000,000 $73,000,000 – $120,000,000 Universal Pictures 11/22/2023 Napoleon $16,000,000 – $21,000,000 $23,000,000 – $32,000,000 $54,000,000 – $74,000,000 Sony Pictures / Apple 11/22/2023 Saltburn (Expansion; Limited Nov. 17) Amazon Studios / MGM 11/22/2023 Wish $40,000,000 – $60,000,000 -7% $57,000,000 – $86,800,000 $165,000,000 – $289,000,000 Walt Disney Pictures 12/1/2023 Godzilla Minus One Toho International 12/1/2023 Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé $27,000,000 – $36,000,000 $40,000,000 – $80,000,000 AMC Theatres Distribution 12/1/2023 The Shift Angel Studios 12/1/2023 Silent Night $5,000,000 – $10,000,000 $13,000,000 – $30,000,000 Lionsgate

