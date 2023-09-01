Long Range Box Office Forecast: THE CREATOR, PAW PATROL: THE MIGHTY MOVIE, and SAW X

Photos courtesy of 20th Century Studios. © 2023 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved. / Spin Master Entertainment, Nickelodeon Movies, and Paramount Pictures / Alexandro Bolaños Escamilla, Lionsgate

This week’s report takes a glance at the final frame of September, as a trio of films are poised to generate a healthy lead-in to October and the final quarter of 2023.

The Creator

20th Century Studios (Disney)

September 29, 2023 (WIDE)

Opening Weekend Range: $15M-$24M

Domestic Total Range: $40M-$85M

PROS:

The Creator could spur considerable interest from sci-fi and genre fans thanks to director Gareth Edwards’ history in that wheelhouse with Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and 2014’s Godzilla. Among this week’s planned releases, Creator currently boasts the strongest social media impact and early marketing footprint. Premium screen presence will be helpful; October competition should be minimal; and early tracking is slightly ahead of 65, also a science-fiction movie not based on prior IP.

Family-centric animated films are all but non-existent on the fall release calendar until late November, which is a major plus for PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie. 2021 hybrid release PAW Patrol: The Movie, drew $40.1 million domestically mid-pandemic; this exclusively theatrical successor is already tracking comparably with marketing yet to hit full stride.

Saw X is leaning on its core fan base that has shown up for the previous nine films dating back to 2004, with box office returns that have settled into a consistent range of performances over the past fourteen years.

PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie

Paramount Pictures

September 29, 2023 (WIDE)

Opening Weekend Range: $10M-$15M

Domestic Total Range: $30M-$48M

CONS:

As an original film with no built-in fan base, The Creator will need to bank on strong marketing, reviews, and audience reception to drive its debut and chase weekends. That’s even more important when considering sci-fi films can often come across as too esoteric for general audiences. The ongoing strikes will further hinder promotion.

Despite pandemic restrictions, the prior PAW Patrol film was relatively front-loaded for an animated family release. As a film squarely aimed at very young fans of the franchise, the ceiling for Mighty Movie‘s box office performance likely isn’t much higher.

Similarly, the Saw brand and gore-driven, psychological horror are well past their mid-2000s commercial peak. 2021’s Spiral posted the lowest performance of the franchise ($23.2 million domestic total) during the pandemic, and Saw X faces other mainstream-friendly horror offerings in September and October.

Saw X

Lionsgate

September 29, 2023 (WIDE)

Opening Weekend Range: $10M-$15M

Domestic Total Range: $22M-$35M

Long Range Box Office Forecast & 2023’s Upcoming Calendar

(as of 8/31/23)

Release Date Title 3-Day (FSS) Opening Low/High Range Pinpoint % Chg from Last Week Domestic Total Low/High Range Pinpoint % Chg from Last Week Distributor 9/8/2023 My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 $8,000,000 – $13,000,000 $24,000,000 – $43,000,000 Focus Features 9/8/2023 The Nun II $30,000,000 – $44,000,000 $70,000,000 – $95,000,000 Warner Bros. Pictures 9/15/2023 A Haunting in Venice $11,000,000 – $16,000,000 $37,000,000 – $57,000,000 Disney / 20th Century Studios 9/15/2023 Amerikatsi Variance Films / Everest Films 9/15/2023 Camp Hideout Roadside Attractions 9/15/2023 Dumb Money (Platform LA / NY) Sony Pictures / Columbia 9/22/2023 Barbie (IMAX Release) Warner Bros. Pictures 9/22/2023 Dumb Money (Limited Expansion) Sony Pictures / Columbia 9/22/2023 Expend4bles $13,000,000 – $18,000,000 $31,000,000 – $45,000,000 Lionsgate 9/29/2023 The Creator $15,000,000 – $24,000,000 $40,000,000 – $85,000,000 20th Century Studios 9/29/2023 Dumb Money (Moderate Expansion) Sony Pictures / Columbia 9/29/2023 PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie $10,000,000 – $15,000,000 $30,000,000 – $48,000,000 Paramount Pictures 9/29/2023 Saw X $10,000,000 – $15,000,000 $22,000,000 – $35,000,000 Lionsgate

Unless otherwise noted, all figures above represent best and worst case scenarios for how each respective film is currently tracking based on existing market conditions and projected model fluctuation at the time of this report’s publication date. These are statistical snapshots, not final forecasts.

Additional pinpoint opening weekend and domestic total projections for theatrical movies up to 12 months from release are available to clients.