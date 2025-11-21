Long Range Forecast: ANACONDA Looks To Squeeze a $30M Debut Over a Competitive Christmas Weekend

Photo by Bradley Patrick; © 2025 CTMG, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Long Range Forecast — December 25, 2025

Anaconda | Sony

Domestic Opening Weekend Range: $20M – $30M

One of three new releases hitting theaters on Christmas Day 2025, this remake of the ’90s cult horror classic Anaconda leans more towards comedy than the first movie, with Jack Black and Paul Rudd anchoring the cast.

By opening Anaconda on Christmas weekend, Sony hews closely to their release strategy for 2017’s Jumanji, also comedic a remake of a ’90s cult movie co-starring Jack Black. The holiday release worked out well for Jumanji, which made $36.1M across its three-day opening weekend frame and $71.9M over the five-day Weds.-to-Monday span; two years later, Jumanji: The Next Level would go bigger, opening the weekend before Christmas to $59.2M.

Aside from the two Jumanji films, Anaconda doesn’t have too many direct comps, as Christmas weekend releases nowadays tend to be either historical dramas (The Boys in the Boat, Ferrari, Bombshell, 1917) or musicals/music biopics (A Complete Unknown, The Color Purple, Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody, The Greatest Showman). Among Christmas Day releases, our $20M – $30M three-day opening range for Anaconda puts it roughly alongside 2023’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom ($27.6M), last year’s Nosferatu ($21.6M), and 2021’s Sing 2 ($22.3M).

When the first Jumanji opened to $36.1M (three-day) on Christmas weekend 2017, it did so against the second week of Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi, which had opened to $220M and fell -67.5% by its sophomore frame. Anaconda will be up against the second weekend of Avatar: Fire and Ash, for which our forecasting has taken a dip to $100M – $130M, down from $135M – $165M last week. Zootopia 2‘s tracking has ticked downwards to $90M – $120M (three-day), and Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 is down to $25M – $40M.

