Long Range Forecast: Can THUNDERBOLTS* Give the Marvel Cinematic Universe a Much-Needed Boost?

Long Range Forecast — May 2, 2025
Thunderbolts* | Disney / Marvel Studios
Domestic Opening Weekend Range: $65M – $85M
Following a quasi-rest year in which Marvel Studios released only one title theatrically—Deadpool & Wolverine ($211.4M domestic opening, $636.7M domestic total), now the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time, domestically and globally—the MCU has gotten off to a rocky start in 2025, debuting Captain America: Brave New World to a modest $88.8M over the three-day President’s Day weekend (4-day domestic opening: $100M). In subsequent weeks, the title failed to pick up steam, grossing $188M domestically in the first five weeks in release—a period in which no other movie opened above $50M, meaning competition for chase week audiences has been all but non-existent.
Thunderbolts*, an anti-hero team-up film featuring familiar characters from Marvel Studios film and TV properties, will have more competition over its first month than Brave New World did, with Mission: Impossible – The Final Chapter, Lilo & Stitch, and Karate Kid all opening later in May. After its opening weekend, premium format real estate will be harder for Thunderbolts* to come by—as could ticket sales to more casual MCU fans who may want to catch up on the film in chase weeks should positive word-of-mouth develop. The lifting of review and reaction embargoes will give more insight as to the film’s potential performance in that regard.
Given Captain America: Brave New World‘s modest performance—and given the fact that Marvel’s ensemble movies have struggled since the 2019 release of Avengers: Endgame—Thunderbolts* opening weekend is not, at this point, likely to open over $100M, per our panel of forecasters. On the positive side: Thunderbolts*, unlike November 2021’s Eternals ($71.2M domestic opening, $164.9M domestic total), features an ensemble of characters for the most part already familiar to avid Marvel Studios audiences. On the negative side, many of those characters were villains/supporting players last seen either in movies several years old (Taskmasker and Alexei from 2021’s Black Widow; Ghost from 2018’s Ant-Man and the Wasp) or on one of Marvel Studios’ Disney+-exclusive shows (Yelena in Hawkeye; John Walker in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), which could tamp down interest among the non-MCU-superfan contingent.
Should Thunderbolts* fail to deliver upon expectations, Disney/Marvel will have another shot at things prior to Avengers: Doomsday with the July release of Fantastic Four: First Steps, which represents something of a fresh start for the MCU as the debut (aside from a cameo for an alternate-universe Reed Richards in the Doctor Strange sequel) of their version of “Marvel’s First Family.”
MCU Theatrical Releases, Post-Avengers: Endgame
|Release Date
|Title
|Domestic Opening
|Domestic Total
|2/14/25
|Captain America: Brave New World
|$88.8M
|$197.5M (as of 4/4)
|7/26/24
|Deadpool & Wolverine
|$211.4M
|$636.7M
|11/10/23
|The Marvels
|$46.1M
|$84.5M
|5/5/23
|Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
|$118.4M
|$358.9M
|2/17/23
|Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
|$106.1M
|$214.5M
|11/11/22
|Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
|$181.3M
|$453.8M
|7/8/22
|Thor: Love and Thunder
|$144.6M
|$343.2M
|5/6/22
|Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
|$187.4M
|$411.3M
|12/27/21
|Spider-Man: No Way Home
|$260.1M
|$814.8M
|11/5/21
|Eternals
|$71.2M
|$164.8M
|9/3/21
|Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
|$75.3M
|$224.5M
|7/9/2021
|Black Widow
|$80.3M
|$183.6M
|7/2/2019
|Spider-Man: Far from Home
|$92.5M
|$391.3M
Tracking Updates [as of April 4]
|Release Date
|Title
|Opening Weekend Range
|Distributor
|4/4
|A Minecraft Movie
|$85M – $100M
|Warner Bros.
|4/11
|Warfare
|$12M – $18M
|A24
|4/11
|The King of Kings
|$8M – $12M
|Angel Studios
|4/11
|Drop
|$10M – $15M
|Universal
|4/11
|The Amateur
|$10M – $15M
|Disney / 20th Century Studios
|4/18
|Sinners
|$35M – $45M
|Warner Bros.
|4/25
|The Legend of Ochi
|$6M – $10M
|A24
|4/25
|The Accountant 2
|$30M – $40M
|Amazon/MGM
|4/25
|Until Dawn
|$8M – $12M
|Sony
