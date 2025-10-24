Long Range Forecast: Can ZOOTOPIA 2 Break MOANA 2’s Thanksgiving Weekend Records?

Subscribe to our FREE email newsletters to be notified of our latest updates in pre-release tracking, box office analysis, and industry news.
Long Range Forecast — November 26, 2025
Zootopia 2 | Disney
Domestic Opening Weekend Range: $95M – $110M (3-Day); $140M – $160M (5-Day)
Disney will try to follow up the success of its Thanksgiving 2024 release of Moana 2 with another animated sequel, as the Zootopia universe returns to theaters over the holiday weekend. Last year’s combined Thanksgiving weekend five-day box office—$382.5M, with 75% of showtimes coming from the top three films (Moana 2, Wicked, Gladiator II)—was the biggest ever for the holiday, just as Moana 2‘s debut frame broke a slew of individual records, including best Thanksgiving weekend bow (both three-day and five-day), best three-day debut for a Walt Disney Animated Studios title, and best five-day opening.
Despite ample surface-level similarities between Moana 2 and Zootopia 2—both are sequels to 2016 Disney animated hits coming out over Thanksgiving weekend—our forecasting doesn’t have the latter film reaching $200M over the five-day holiday as Moana 2 did, though predictions may budge upwards as we get closer to release. It’s worth noting that the first Zootopia outgrossed the first Moana by a substantial amount, pulling in $341.2M at the domestic box office to the latter’s $248.7M. Another hopeful factoid is that, among the nine Disney animated sequels (both Pixar and Walt Disney Animation Studios) to hit theaters over the last decade, all but two (Cars 3 and Lightyear) grossed more than their predecessors.
Over the last decade, Disney animated releases to debut over Thanksgiving weekend are:
|Year
|Title
|Three-Day Box Office
|Five-Day Box Office
|2024
|Moana 2
|$139.7M
|$225.4M
|2021
|Encanto
|$27.2M
|$40.5M
|2018
|Ralph Breaks the Internet
|$56.2M
|$84.7M
|2017
|Coco
|$50.8M
|$72.9M
|2016
|Moana
|$56.6M
|$82M
|2015
|The Good Dinosaur
|$39.1M
|$55.4M
(2019’s Frozen II came out the week before Thanksgiving; its holiday weekend totals are $85.9M [three-day] and $125M [five-day].)
Tracking Updates [as of October 24]
|Release Date
|Title
|Predicted Opening Range
|Distributor
|10/24
|Regretting You
|$17M – $22M
|Paramount
|10/24
|Chainsaw Man: The Movie – Reze Arc
|$7M – $10M
|Sony / Crunchyroll
|10/24
|Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nothing
|$15M – $20M
|Disney
|10/31
|Bugonia (Expansion)
|$2M – $4M
|Focus Features
|11/7
|Christy
|$4M – 8M
|Black Bear Pictures
|11/7
|Predator: Badlands
|$30M – $38M
|Disney / 20th Century Fox
|11/14
|The Running Man
|$35M – $45M
|Paramount
|11/14
|Keeper
|$6M – $10M
|Neon
|11/14
|Now You See Me, Now You Don’t
|$20M – $28M
|Lionsgate
|11/21
|Sisu: Road to Revenge
|$3M – $5M
|Sony
|11/21
|Wicked: For Good
|$130M – $155M
|Universal
|11/21
|Rental Family
|$2M – $4M
|Searchlight Pictures
