Long Range Forecast: Can ZOOTOPIA 2 Break MOANA 2’s Thanksgiving Weekend Records?

Forecasts & Tracking • Boxoffice Staff • October 24 2025
Long Range Forecast — November 26, 2025

Zootopia 2 | Disney

Domestic Opening Weekend Range: $95M – $110M (3-Day); $140M – $160M (5-Day)

Disney will try to follow up the success of its Thanksgiving 2024 release of Moana 2 with another animated sequel, as the Zootopia universe returns to theaters over the holiday weekend. Last year’s combined Thanksgiving weekend five-day box office—$382.5M, with 75% of showtimes coming from the top three films (Moana 2, Wicked, Gladiator II)—was the biggest ever for the holiday, just as Moana 2‘s debut frame broke a slew of individual records, including best Thanksgiving weekend bow (both three-day and five-day), best three-day debut for a Walt Disney Animated Studios title, and best five-day opening.

Despite ample surface-level similarities between Moana 2 and Zootopia 2—both are sequels to 2016 Disney animated hits coming out over Thanksgiving weekend—our forecasting doesn’t have the latter film reaching $200M over the five-day holiday as Moana 2 did, though predictions may budge upwards as we get closer to release. It’s worth noting that the first Zootopia outgrossed the first Moana by a substantial amount, pulling in $341.2M at the domestic box office to the latter’s $248.7M. Another hopeful factoid is that, among the nine Disney animated sequels (both Pixar and Walt Disney Animation Studios) to hit theaters over the last decade, all but two (Cars 3 and Lightyear) grossed more than their predecessors.

Over the last decade, Disney animated releases to debut over Thanksgiving weekend are:

YearTitleThree-Day Box OfficeFive-Day Box Office
2024Moana 2$139.7M$225.4M
2021Encanto$27.2M$40.5M
2018Ralph Breaks the Internet$56.2M$84.7M
2017Coco$50.8M$72.9M
2016Moana$56.6M$82M
2015The Good Dinosaur$39.1M$55.4M

(2019’s Frozen II came out the week before Thanksgiving; its holiday weekend totals are $85.9M [three-day] and $125M [five-day].)

Tracking Updates [as of October 24]

Release DateTitlePredicted Opening RangeDistributor
10/24Regretting You$17M – $22MParamount
10/24Chainsaw Man: The Movie – Reze Arc$7M – $10MSony / Crunchyroll
10/24Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nothing$15M – $20MDisney
10/31Bugonia (Expansion)$2M – $4MFocus Features
11/7Christy $4M – 8MBlack Bear Pictures
11/7Predator: Badlands$30M – $38MDisney / 20th Century Fox
11/14The Running Man$35M – $45MParamount
11/14Keeper$6M – $10MNeon
11/14Now You See Me, Now You Don’t$20M – $28MLionsgate
11/21Sisu: Road to Revenge$3M – $5MSony
11/21Wicked: For Good$130M – $155MUniversal
11/21Rental Family$2M – $4MSearchlight Pictures
