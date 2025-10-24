Long Range Forecast: Can ZOOTOPIA 2 Break MOANA 2’s Thanksgiving Weekend Records?

© 2025 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Subscribe to our FREE email newsletters to be notified of our latest updates in pre-release tracking, box office analysis, and industry news.

Long Range Forecast — November 26, 2025

Zootopia 2 | Disney

Domestic Opening Weekend Range: $95M – $110M (3-Day); $140M – $160M (5-Day)

Disney will try to follow up the success of its Thanksgiving 2024 release of Moana 2 with another animated sequel, as the Zootopia universe returns to theaters over the holiday weekend. Last year’s combined Thanksgiving weekend five-day box office—$382.5M, with 75% of showtimes coming from the top three films (Moana 2, Wicked, Gladiator II)—was the biggest ever for the holiday, just as Moana 2‘s debut frame broke a slew of individual records, including best Thanksgiving weekend bow (both three-day and five-day), best three-day debut for a Walt Disney Animated Studios title, and best five-day opening.

Despite ample surface-level similarities between Moana 2 and Zootopia 2—both are sequels to 2016 Disney animated hits coming out over Thanksgiving weekend—our forecasting doesn’t have the latter film reaching $200M over the five-day holiday as Moana 2 did, though predictions may budge upwards as we get closer to release. It’s worth noting that the first Zootopia outgrossed the first Moana by a substantial amount, pulling in $341.2M at the domestic box office to the latter’s $248.7M. Another hopeful factoid is that, among the nine Disney animated sequels (both Pixar and Walt Disney Animation Studios) to hit theaters over the last decade, all but two (Cars 3 and Lightyear) grossed more than their predecessors.

Over the last decade, Disney animated releases to debut over Thanksgiving weekend are:

Year Title Three-Day Box Office Five-Day Box Office 2024 Moana 2 $139.7M $225.4M 2021 Encanto $27.2M $40.5M 2018 Ralph Breaks the Internet $56.2M $84.7M 2017 Coco $50.8M $72.9M 2016 Moana $56.6M $82M 2015 The Good Dinosaur $39.1M $55.4M

(2019’s Frozen II came out the week before Thanksgiving; its holiday weekend totals are $85.9M [three-day] and $125M [five-day].)