Long Range Forecast: HURRY UP TOMORROW Brings The Weeknd’s Latest Album to the Big Screen

Photo by Andrew Cooper, courtesy Lionsgate

Long Range Forecast — May 16, 2025

Hurry Up Tomorrow | Lionsgate

Domestic Opening Weekend Range: $3M – $5M

Can a feature film based on an album make an impact at the box office? We’ll get some data points on the subject when Hurry Up Tomorrow, based on the latest from The Weeknd, hits theaters in mid-May. In the past, so-called “visual albums” have dropped concurrently with their musical counterparts—think the surprise release of Beyoncé’s Lemonade in 2016—but there are several unusual elements at play here that box office forecasting a bit of a challenge.

One, obviously, is the theatrical release of the film, which has been labelled a “psychological thriller” and in many ways resembles a feature-length music video. Second is the fact that the album version of Hurry Up Tomorrow is already out, having been released at the tail end of January 2025. The promotional cycles for the album and the film being out of sync could prove detrimental to the latter’s commercial prospects, especially considering the fact that a separate visual album has already dropped on Apple Music.

Still, Hurry Up Tomorrow has some things going for it, notably the The Weeknd’s strong fanbase and the indie cred-bestowing presence of actors Jenna Ortega (the Scream reboot movies, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice) and Barry Keoghan (Saltburn, The Banshees of Inisherin), plus director Trey Edward Schultz (Waves, Krisha, It Comes At Night). The Weeknd himself, aka Abel Tesfaye, also appears in the film; his previous acting credits include Uncut Gems (in which he cameod as himself) and the HBO drama series The Idol, which was generally panned by critics.