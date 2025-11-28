Long Range Forecast: MARTY SUPREME, SONG SUNG BLUE Provide Christmas Counterprogramming Options

Subscribe to our FREE email newsletters to be notified of our latest updates in pre-release tracking, box office analysis, and industry news.
Long Range Forecast — December 25, 2025
Marty Supreme | A24
Domestic Opening Weekend Range: $7M – $12M
Up against Anaconda in the battle of the Christmas Day openers—and from early December holdovers, including Avatar: Fire and Ash—are the stories of a ping-pong prodigy and a Neil Diamond cover band.
First up is Marty Supreme, from director Josh Safdie and starring Timothée Chalamet. Chalamet has emerged over the last few years as something of a Christmas mainstay; he starred in Wonka ($39.5M domestic opening ), out mid-December 2023 and featured in Netflix’s 2021 satire Don’t Look Up, which debuted on the streaming platform on Christmas Eve following a brief theatrical run, and Christmas Day 2019’s Little Women ($16.7M domestic opening).
More recently, Chalamet was in theaters last year with the Christmas Day release A Complete Unknown. That film grossed $7.2M in its first day of release (Christmas, a Wednesday) and went on to rack up $23.2M by Sunday; the film’s three-day, Friday-Sunday span came to $11.6M. That’s a fair three-day gross for Marty Supreme to aim for, with one caveat: A Complete Unknown opened on 2,800-plus screens, a number that Marty may have to fight to reach. Expect a slow roll out and eventual expansion in January, followed by a theatrical run extending through the Oscars on March 15.
Song Sung Blue | Focus Features / Universal
Domestic Opening Weekend Range: $10M – $15M
Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson take center stage in the musical drama Song Sung Blue, adapted from a documentary of the same title. Over the past decade, Focus Features has often either opened or expanded one of their films over the Christmas weekend; see a partial list below. That said, the only film in that category that even vaguely matches Song Sung Blue‘s feel-good tone is 2016’s La La Land, which expanded to ~700 theaters on Christmas Day. By that time, La La Land had already become a heavyweight on the festival circuit, whereas the critical reception of Song Sung Blue to this point has been decidedly more muted. A better idea of Song Sung Blue‘s opening weekend screen count will clarify its earnings potential as we approach its Christmas Day release.
|TITLE
|XMAS WEEKEND SCREEN COUNT
|GROSS
|Nosferatu (2024)
|2,992
|$21.6M (3-day); $40.8M (5-day)
|Promising Young Woman (2020)
|1,310
|$719,305 (3-day)
|La La Land (expansion) (2016)
|734
|$9.2M (4-day)
|Darkest Hour (expansion) (2017)
|806
|$5.5M (4-day)
|Mary Queen of Scots (expansion) (2018)
|814
|$3.5M (5-day)
Tracking Updates [As Of 11/28]
|Release Date
|Title
|Predicted Opening Range
|Distributor
|11/26
|Zootopia 2
|$100M – $125M (3-Day); $125M – $150M (5-Day)
|Disney
|11/26
|Eternity
|$1M – $3M
|A24
|12/5
|Five Nights at Freddy’s 2
|$25M – $40M
|Universal
|12/12
|Ella McCay
|$3M – $5M
|20th Century Studios / Disney
|12/12
|Hamnet (Expansion)
|$3M – $5M
|Focus Features / Universal
|12/19
|David
|$15M – $20M
|Angel Studios
|12/19
|The SpongeBob Movie: Search for Squarepants
|$25M – $35M
|Paramount
|12/19
|The Housemaid
|$25M – $35M
|Lionsgate
|12/19
|Avatar: Fire and Ash
|$100M – $130M
|20th Century Studios / Disney
|12/25
|Anaconda
|$20M – $30M
|Sony
|12/25
|Marty Supreme
|$7M – $12M
|A24
|12/25
|Song Sung Blue
|$10M – $15M
|Focus Features
