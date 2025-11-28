Long Range Forecast: MARTY SUPREME, SONG SUNG BLUE Provide Christmas Counterprogramming Options

Photos courtesy A24; Sarah Shatz/Focus Features

Long Range Forecast — December 25, 2025

Marty Supreme | A24

Domestic Opening Weekend Range: $7M – $12M

Up against Anaconda in the battle of the Christmas Day openers—and from early December holdovers, including Avatar: Fire and Ash—are the stories of a ping-pong prodigy and a Neil Diamond cover band.

First up is Marty Supreme, from director Josh Safdie and starring Timothée Chalamet. Chalamet has emerged over the last few years as something of a Christmas mainstay; he starred in Wonka ($39.5M domestic opening ), out mid-December 2023 and featured in Netflix’s 2021 satire Don’t Look Up, which debuted on the streaming platform on Christmas Eve following a brief theatrical run, and Christmas Day 2019’s Little Women ($16.7M domestic opening).

More recently, Chalamet was in theaters last year with the Christmas Day release A Complete Unknown. That film grossed $7.2M in its first day of release (Christmas, a Wednesday) and went on to rack up $23.2M by Sunday; the film’s three-day, Friday-Sunday span came to $11.6M. That’s a fair three-day gross for Marty Supreme to aim for, with one caveat: A Complete Unknown opened on 2,800-plus screens, a number that Marty may have to fight to reach. Expect a slow roll out and eventual expansion in January, followed by a theatrical run extending through the Oscars on March 15.

Song Sung Blue | Focus Features / Universal

Domestic Opening Weekend Range: $10M – $15M

Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson take center stage in the musical drama Song Sung Blue, adapted from a documentary of the same title. Over the past decade, Focus Features has often either opened or expanded one of their films over the Christmas weekend; see a partial list below. That said, the only film in that category that even vaguely matches Song Sung Blue‘s feel-good tone is 2016’s La La Land, which expanded to ~700 theaters on Christmas Day. By that time, La La Land had already become a heavyweight on the festival circuit, whereas the critical reception of Song Sung Blue to this point has been decidedly more muted. A better idea of Song Sung Blue‘s opening weekend screen count will clarify its earnings potential as we approach its Christmas Day release.

TITLE XMAS WEEKEND SCREEN COUNT GROSS Nosferatu (2024) 2,992 $21.6M (3-day); $40.8M (5-day) Promising Young Woman (2020) 1,310 $719,305 (3-day) La La Land (expansion) (2016) 734 $9.2M (4-day) Darkest Hour (expansion) (2017) 806 $5.5M (4-day) Mary Queen of Scots (expansion) (2018) 814 $3.5M (5-day)

