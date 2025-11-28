Long Range Forecast: MARTY SUPREME, SONG SUNG BLUE Provide Christmas Counterprogramming Options

Forecasts & Tracking • Boxoffice Staff • November 28 2025
Photos courtesy A24; Sarah Shatz/Focus Features

Long Range Forecast — December 25, 2025

Marty Supreme | A24

Domestic Opening Weekend Range: $7M – $12M

Up against Anaconda in the battle of the Christmas Day openers—and from early December holdovers, including Avatar: Fire and Ash—are the stories of a ping-pong prodigy and a Neil Diamond cover band.

First up is Marty Supreme, from director Josh Safdie and starring Timothée Chalamet. Chalamet has emerged over the last few years as something of a Christmas mainstay; he starred in Wonka ($39.5M domestic opening ), out mid-December 2023 and featured in Netflix’s 2021 satire Don’t Look Up, which debuted on the streaming platform on Christmas Eve following a brief theatrical run, and Christmas Day 2019’s Little Women ($16.7M domestic opening).

More recently, Chalamet was in theaters last year with the Christmas Day release A Complete Unknown. That film grossed $7.2M in its first day of release (Christmas, a Wednesday) and went on to rack up $23.2M by Sunday; the film’s three-day, Friday-Sunday span came to $11.6M. That’s a fair three-day gross for Marty Supreme to aim for, with one caveat: A Complete Unknown opened on 2,800-plus screens, a number that Marty may have to fight to reach. Expect a slow roll out and eventual expansion in January, followed by a theatrical run extending through the Oscars on March 15.

Song Sung Blue | Focus Features / Universal

Domestic Opening Weekend Range: $10M – $15M

Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson take center stage in the musical drama Song Sung Blue, adapted from a documentary of the same title. Over the past decade, Focus Features has often either opened or expanded one of their films over the Christmas weekend; see a partial list below. That said, the only film in that category that even vaguely matches Song Sung Blue‘s feel-good tone is 2016’s La La Land, which expanded to ~700 theaters on Christmas Day. By that time, La La Land had already become a heavyweight on the festival circuit, whereas the critical reception of Song Sung Blue to this point has been decidedly more muted. A better idea of Song Sung Blue‘s opening weekend screen count will clarify its earnings potential as we approach its Christmas Day release.

TITLEXMAS WEEKEND SCREEN COUNTGROSS
Nosferatu (2024)2,992$21.6M (3-day); $40.8M (5-day)
Promising Young Woman (2020)1,310$719,305 (3-day)
La La Land (expansion) (2016)734$9.2M (4-day)
Darkest Hour (expansion) (2017)806$5.5M (4-day)
Mary Queen of Scots (expansion) (2018)814$3.5M (5-day)

Tracking Updates [As Of 11/28]

Release DateTitlePredicted Opening RangeDistributor
11/26Zootopia 2$100M – $125M (3-Day); $125M – $150M (5-Day)Disney
11/26Eternity$1M – $3MA24
12/5Five Nights at Freddy’s 2$25M – $40MUniversal
12/12Ella McCay$3M – $5M20th Century Studios / Disney
12/12Hamnet (Expansion)$3M – $5MFocus Features / Universal
12/19David$15M – $20MAngel Studios
12/19The SpongeBob Movie: Search for Squarepants$25M – $35MParamount
12/19The Housemaid$25M – $35MLionsgate
12/19Avatar: Fire and Ash$100M – $130M20th Century Studios / Disney
12/25Anaconda$20M – $30MSony
12/25Marty Supreme$7M – $12MA24
12/25Song Sung Blue$10M – $15MFocus Features
