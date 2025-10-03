Long Range Forecast: PREDATOR: BADLANDS Returns the Iconic Horror Franchise to the Big Screen

© 2025 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.

Subscribe to our FREE email newsletters to be notified of our latest updates in pre-release tracking, box office analysis, and industry news.

Long Range Forecast — November 7, 2025

Predator: Badlands | Disney / 20th Century Studios

Domestic Opening Weekend Range: $30M – $40M

The Predator franchise was revitalized in 2022 by 20th Century Studios’ Hulu-only release, Prey, followed in summer 2025 by anthology animated film Predator: Killer of Killers, also a Hulu exclusive. Now, Dan Trachtenberg–director of Prey and co-director of Killer of Killers—brings the franchise back to the big screen (including PLF) with Predator: Badlands, giving the series of a sci-fi bent by relocating its action to a remote planet. That Disney is giving Badlands a theatrical run bodes well, particularly after the success of fellow 20th Century Studios release Alien: Romulus, which opened in mid-August 2024 to a $42M domestic debut en route to a $105.3M total haul.

Prior to Prey, the Predator franchise was last rebooted with director Shane Black’s The Predator, released by a pre-Disney-acquisition 20th Century Fox in mid-September 2018; the film received a mixed reception, opening to $24.6M and closing its domestic run with $51M.

Other genre properties that have been revived under the 20th Century banner in recent years include 2022’s Hellraiser (Hulu exclusive) and Q2 2024 releases The First Omen ($8.3M domestic opening), and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes ($58.4M domestic opening). On the original IP sci-fi side from 20th Century is Gareth Edwards’ The Creator, which failed to connect with audiences with a $14M domestic opening in late September 2023.

Looking outside 20th Century Studios, previous genre reboots (or sequels to said reboots) to come out in late October/early November include Paramount’s Terminator: Dark Fate ($29M domestic opening) and Universal’s Halloween ($76.2M), Halloween Kills ($49.4M), Halloween Ends ($40M), and The Exorcist: Believer ($26.4M).