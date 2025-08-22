Long Range Forecast: Sports and Stars Hit September Screens with A BIG BOLD BEAUTIFUL JOURNEY, HIM, THE SENIOR

Courtesy of Angel Studios, Universal Pictures, Sony Pictures

Long Range Forecast — September 19, 2025

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey | Sony

Domestic Opening Weekend Range: $10M – $15M

Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell star in this fantasy film from director Kogonada. This marks the most high-profile project to-date for the director, who previously directed the 2017 drama Columbus—which earned just over $1 million during a theatrical run that reached 61 screens at its height—and 2022’s After Yang, released simultaneously on Showtime and by A24 in a handful of theaters; its total box office run came to just under $50,000 domestically. A Big Bold Beautiful Journey bears some similarities with the critically-praised After Yang, in that both are drama/genre mash-ups co-starring Farrell—which, along with the presence of co-star Margot Robbie, should help the film reach a wider theatrical audience than Kogonada has so far enjoyed.

HIM | Universal

Domestic Opening Weekend Range: $15M – $25M

This sports horror thriller from Jordan Peele’s Monkepaw productions and directed by Justin Tipping co-stars Marlon Wayans as an aging quarterback mentoring a rising star (Tyriq Withers). CinemaCon footage impressed, and if marketing hits on the Peele brand we could see a breakout hit. The Monkeypaw-produced Candyman, released in late August 2021, opened to $22M and topped out at $61.1M; other Monkeypaw titles not directed by Peele himself include Monkey Man ($10.1M domestic opening), Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. ($1.4M), and BlacKkKlansman ($10.8M).

The Senior | Angel Studios

Domestic Opening Weekend Range: $2M – $4M

Michael Chiklis stars in this sports drama about an older student returning to school 35 years after being kicked out to live out his senior year football season. Angel Studios’ filmography spans a wide number of genres, including crime thriller (The Sound of Freedom, $19.6M domestic opening); children’s animation (The King of Kings, $19.3M); historical drama (Cabrini, $7.1M); sci-fi (Homestead, $6M); and, most recently, live-action fantasy (August release Sketch, $2.4M). The Senior is the studios’ second foray into the theatrical sports drama, following May 2025’s The Last Rodeo, which opened to $5.4M en route to a $15.2M domestic haul. Looking outside Angel Studios, The Senior bears similarities to Lionsgate’s faith-based football drama American Underdog, which debuted in 2021 to $5.8M and topped out at $26.5M domestic total.