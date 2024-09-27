Long Range Forecast: VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Tracking for Series Record Opening Weekend

©2024 CTMG, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Courtesy Sony Pictures.

Long Range Forecast — October 25, 2024

Venom: The Last Dance | Sony / Columbia

Domestic Opening Weekend Range: $80M – $105M

By far the highest earners among Sony’s live-action superhero series—not exactly a high bar, given the domestic cumes of Morbius ($39M domestic opening, $73.8M domestic total) and Madame Web ($15.3M domestic opening, $43.8 domestic total)—the Venom films have been remarkably consistent at the box office up to this point. Both films opened in the first weekend of October, and though they opened approximately $10M apart—$80.2M for 2018’s Venom and $90M for 2021’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage—their domestic runs both topped out at $213.5M. Let There Be Carnage outgrossed the first Venom by a mere $38,958 domestically. It would be a weird coincidence if the antihero trilogy closed out with another $213.5M earner—but at this stage in tracking, the last entry in the Venom series is tracking to finish its theatrical run above $215M.

The success of Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage drives expectations for now, though marketing and reception will still be important in adjusting tracking as we approach The Last Dance‘s late-October release date. The announcement that this will be the last entry in the franchise should help its performance, as should a relative lack of superhero movies hitting theaters in 2024: Deadpool & Wolverine in July, Joker: Folie à Deux on October 4, and Sony’s long-delayed Kraven the Hunter in December. By contrast, 2018 saw seven comic book movies open theatrically. Even 2021, with its relatively slim Covid-era slate, had six.

That said, The Last Dance could be adversely affected by the aforementioned Joker sequel snagging that first-weekend-of-October slot that did so well for Venom and Let There Be Carnage. Strong holds from Joker: Folie à Deux, out three weeks before The Last Dance, could cut into The Last Dance‘s debut weekend… but it’s looking increasingly unlikely that Folie à Deux will have that kind of juice, as lackluster presales have tracking trending downwards.

Tracking Updates [as of 9/27]

Release Date Title Opening Weekend Range Distributor 10/4/24 Joker Folie a Deux $60 – $90M Warner Bros 10/11/24 Terrifier 3 $5 – $10M Iconic Events 10/18/24 Smile 2 $20 – $40M Paramount

