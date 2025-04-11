Long Range Forecast: What Does Fate Have In Store For FINAL DESTINATION: BLOODLINES?

Photo by Eric Milner, courtesy Warner Bros.

Long Range Forecast — May 16, 2025

Final Destination: Bloodlines | Warner Bros.

Domestic Opening Weekend Range: $30M – $40M

The summer movie season sees the return of one of the early aughts’ most iconic horror franchises in Final Destination: Bloodlines, with directors Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein bringing the series’ trademark elaborate, Rube Goldberg-ian death scenes to the big screen for the first time since 2011’s Final Destination 5. Chances for a box office revival are boosted by a run on Imax screens, which at the time will have had no new releases since Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* two weeks earlier.

As the latest entry in the franchise is nearly 15 years old, debut grosses for previous Final Destination films—which range from $10M (2000’s Final Destination) to $27.4M (2009’s The Final Destination)—are less instructive than more recent horror titles in predicting Bloodlines‘ opening take. Other examples of the genre released in mid-May are:

The Strangers: Chapter 1 (5/17/24): $11.8M domestic opening, $35.2M domestic total

Firestarter (5/13/22): $3.8M domestic opening, $9.7M domestic total

Spiral (5/14/21): $8.7M domestic opening, $23.2M domestic total

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (6/4/21): $24.1M domestic opening, $65.6M domestic total

Out the first weekend of June 2021 was The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, like Final Destination: Bloodlines an R-rated Warner Bros. horror release; another film in that category is horror sequel/remake Evil Dead Rise, which opened to $24.5M ($67.2M domestic total) in late April 2023.

In terms of recent horror franchise reboots, the gold standard in terms of box office is 2018’s Halloween, which opened day-and-date in theaters ($76.2M domestic opening, $159.3M domestic total) and on Peacock; its sequels saw diminishing returns, opening to $49.4M (Halloween Kills) and $40M (Halloween Ends). The Exorcist: Believer (10/6/23; $26.4M domestic opening, $65.5M domestic total) and The First Omen (4/5/24, $8.3M domestic opening, $20M domestic total) also rebooted ’70s horror franchises. The ’90s/early aughts’ premier horror franchise, Scream, saw its own reboot—also titled Scream—open to $30M over the three-day MLK holiday weekend before topping out at $81.6M domestically. And 1992’s Candyman (starring the late Tony Todd, a veteran of four previous Final Destination films and appearing in Bloodlines as one of the final roles before his 2024 death) was revived with Universal’s Candyman, which opened to $22M in August 2021.