LOOK Cinemas Uses AI to Streamline Training and Operations Across All Locations

Courtesy of Look Cinemas

LOOK Cinemas has partnered with EasyBotChat, an AI-powered knowledge platform built for multi-location hospitality operators. The platform gives LOOK’s teams instant answers to training, operations, and service questions, helping managers and staff deliver a consistent guest experience. LOOK Cinemas rolled out two fully customized AI assistants—one for employees and one for managers—in two weeks without adding IT work or technical overhead. EasyBotChat handled the full setup, organizing company policies, training materials, and standard operating procedures into one smart, searchable hub.

EasyBotChat’s analytics dashboard gives LOOK leadership real-time visibility into what team members are asking, which allows the company to spot training gaps, clarify procedures, and update materials before small issues grow into larger ones. By centralizing training and communication, LOOK Cinemas has cut down on repetitive manager inquiries, reduced training time, and improved consistency across every theater.

“We’ve always believed technology should make our people stronger, not replace them,” said Brian Schultz, CEO of LOOK Cinemas. “With EasyBotChat, our teams have instant access to the information they need to deliver an exceptional guest experience. The rollout was fast, and the impact was immediate. For the first time, we can see what’s happening across all locations—where teams need support and where our processes can improve,” Schultz added. “That kind of visibility is game-changing for a growing brand like ours. EasyBotChat made the process effortless. They handled everything from setup to content organization so our teams could stay focused on our guests, not technology.”