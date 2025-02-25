Lucasfilm Celebrates 20th Anniversary of STAR WARS: REVENGE OF THE SITH with Theatrical Re-Release

Courtesy of Lucasfilm/Disney

Lucasfilm has announced the return of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith to the big screen on April 25th to celebrate the film’s 20th anniversary. The film will run in U.S. theaters and select international territories for one week only and will be available in several formats, including, for the first time, 4DX. Graphic artist Matt Ferguson created a new poster for the re-release event.



Revenge of the Sith takes place years after the onset of the Clone Wars, when the noble Jedi Knights lead a massive clone army into a galaxy-wide battle against the Separatists. When the sinister Sith unveil a thousand-year-old plot to rule the galaxy, the Republic crumbles and from its ashes rises the evil Galactic Empire. Jedi Hero Anakin Skywalker is seduced by the dark side of the Force to become the Emperor’s new apprentice – Darth Vader. The Jedi are decimated, as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Jedi Master Yoda are forced into hiding.