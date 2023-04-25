Lumiere Pavilions selects GDC Media Servers

Image Courtesy of GDC Technology

GDC Technology Limited (GDC) announced it has entered into an agreement with Lumière Pavilions to install 100 units of GDC SR-1000 media servers for existing and new projects in China. To date, GDC media servers has the largest market share in Asia Pacific, including the top market share in China, Japan and Korea. GDC SR-1000 media server offers flexible architecture, including 4K resolution, built-in hard drive-free CineCache 2TB, and built-in DTS 7.1 cinema audio processor. Additionally, there are upgrade options to support DTS:X for IAB.

Lumière Pavilions is an international cinema investment and management company committed to providing unique services to moviegoers, promoting technological adoption, and leading industry development. Currently, cinemas are located in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, provincial capitals, and economically active regions of the Yangtze River Delta and Pearl River Delta, with 40 theaters, 339 screens, and 51,527 seats in more than 20 cities nationwide.

“I am delighted that Lumière Pavilions can have this in-depth collaboration with GDC,” said Ms. Shao Zheng, the president of Lumière Pavilions. “As a leader in high-end cinemas, Lumière Pavilions has always been at the forefront of cinema technology innovation, providing quality services to movie-goers. I believe that this strong partnership with GDC will further enhance the projection quality and promote new technology developments in the cinema industry.”

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Lumière Pavilions, a renowned cinema investment management company in China. This collaboration demonstrates our commitment to providing innovative and cost-effective solutions to our customers in the cinema industry. The adoption of our SR-1000 media server by Lumière Pavilions is a testament to our brand’s reputation and quality,” said Phil Wu, the general manager of GDC.