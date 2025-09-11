Lumma and Epic Theatres to Launch the U.S.’ First 4D E-Motion Theater in Deltona, Florida

Courtesy LUMMA

LUMMA has announced a strategic partnership with Epic Theatres to launch the first 4D E-Motion Theater in the United States, to be inaugurated in November 2025.

Epic Theatres of West Volusia, located in Deltona, Florida, will be the first U.S. theater amongst the 75-plus theaters worldwide equipped with LUMMA’s immersive technology. 4D E-Motion allows moviegoers to feel wind, water, vibration, scents, air shots, and other effects—all synchronized with the on screen- action.

“Epic Theatres is thrilled to partner with LUMMA to introduce our very first 4D E-Motion auditorium experience,” said Joe DeMarsh, CEO at Epic Theatres. “This cutting-edge technology will take moviegoing to the next level, and we’re proud to bring it to our Central Florida audiences. With blockbuster titles like Wicked: For Good and Avatar: Fire and Ash, there’s no better way to launch this immersive cinematic experience.”

“LUMMA is thrilled to be introducing our first 4D E-Motion in the U.S. with Joe DeMarsh and the Epic Theatres team at one of their premier theaters in Deltona, Florida. We couldn’t have asked for a better partner company and theater project to launch our first location in the U.S.,” said Rolando B. Rodriguez, partner and board member at LUMMA 4D E-Motion. “While our 4D E-Motion is very well-recognized and is in numerous successful operations in Europe and Central and South America for over 10 years, we are looking forward to partnering with many companies in the U.S. in the near future and expanding our presence with our world class recognized products.”

LUMMA has introduced its technology in 15 different countries across diverse regions such as Latin America, the Middle East, Europe and North Africa, and continues to expand into new markets. The company’s latest technological advancement, Magnify 8, has been installed in several theaters in Argentina, Ecuador, and the U.S. and with numerous ongoing projects across Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia in the coming months. LUMMA has manufacturing facilities in Argentina and Uruguay, while its main offices in Los Angeles work closely with Hollywood studios to enhance the cinematic experience via immersive seating technology.

LUMMA has partnered with companies such as Cinépolis, Cinemark, Multicines, Caribbean Cinemas, Ocine, and Megamara to offer robust and solid technology with worry-free maintenance. LUMMA offers turnkey project installations: study of feasibility, theater adaptation, development, production, installation, and technical support worldwide.

Epic Theatres is a privately held motion picture exhibition company headquartered in Central Florida, operating 146 screens across 12 state-of-the-art locations in Florida and North Carolina. Established in 2003, Epic Theatres was created to expand theater operations into growth markets throughout the southeastern United States. Epic Theatres’ roots in movie exhibition date back to 1947, when the family behind the company opened a drive-in movie theater in Grove City, Pennsylvania. Today, Epic Theatres combines generations of industry expertise with a forward-looking vision.