Lumma to Launch Magnify 8 Auditorium in B&B Theatres’ Kansas City Location

Immersive seating provider Lumma is partnering with B&B Theatres, the sixth-largest circuit in North America, to launch one of the first Magnify 8 premium format auditoriums in the world.

Lumma’s Magnify 8 technology features 8 independently pre-programmed vibration points in each seat, perfectly synchronized with the on-screen action.

This innovative vibration system fits any seat, regular or recliner, both new and existing. As a cost-effective solution, it can be installed in selected rows, transforming the auditorium into a premium format without the need for any infrastructure modifications.

B&B Theatres is introducing Lumma’s new Magnify 8 technology into 48 seats at its Northland 14 Kansas City, MO location, scheduled to open at the end of April.

“This marks the beginning of an exciting partnership between Lumma and B&B in our hometown. Our company prides itself on providing the latest dynamic and most impactful technology to our consumers. We believe Magnify 8 provides us with another exciting new product in the industry with a tremendous price-value relationship. We look forward to a successful launch at the end of April and introducing more in the future,” said Brock Bagby, President of B&B Theatres.

“Lumma is thrilled to introduce our latest innovative, differentiating and technologically advanced product, the Magnify 8 with B&B Theatres, a well-recognized and premier family-owned circuit in the United States,” said Rolando Rodriguez, partner & part-owner of Lumma. “This is one of the first locations in the US, and we look forward to introducing many more with our partners at B&B Theatres as they continue to offer dynamic products in their company.”