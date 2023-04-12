Machine Gun Kelly’s Mainstream Sellout Live from Cleveland: The Pink Era Heads to Theaters Worldwide this May

Courtesy of Trafalgar Releasing

On Saturday, May 13th, genre-bending artist Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) will bring his sold-out hometown Cleveland, Ohio performance from 2022’s Mainstream Sellout Tour to movie theaters worldwide via Trafalgar Releasing. Directed by Sam Cahill, the film is the first full length feature from the recently launched multimedia and music imprint Floor 13. Machine Gun Kelly: Mainstream Sellout Live from Cleveland: The Pink Era boasts hits and fan favorites from his extensive career, with a set list that includes “Bloody Valentine,” “Lonely,” “El Diablo,” “My Ex’s Best Friend,” “Till I Die,” “I Think I’m Okay,” and more. This one night only cinema event will also treat fans to behind-the-scenes moments from the sold-out world tour.



In 2022, Machine Gun Kelly embarked on a massive 52 concert run across arenas in North America and Europe which concluded with a hometown performance at FirstEnergy Stadium to a capacity crowd of 50,000. MGK’s sell-out concert marked the first and only Ohio native to sell out the largest venue in the city and home of the NFL’s Cleveland Browns.

Kymberli Frueh, the senior vice president of programming and content acquisitions for Trafalgar Releasing said, “Machine Gun Kelly’s remarkable journey from Cleveland to meteoric superstardom and back to where it all began gives us an unfiltered look at the emotion and rawness of coming home. We are so lucky that this moment was captured so it can be shared with fans across the globe.”

Tickets are on sale at MainstreamSelloutMovie.com.