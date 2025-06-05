Magnolia Pictures and DCDC to Broadcast Live Q&A to Cinemas

In partnership with Digital Cinema Distribution Coalition (DCDC), Magnolia Pictures will launch a special nationwide event for the upcoming theatrical release of Prime Minister, a new documentary chronicling the leadership of Rt. Honorable Dame Jacinda Ardern of New Zealand. A post-screening Q&A with Dame Ardern will take place on June 8, ahead of the film’s June 13 theatrical debut.

The Q&A event will follow special advance screenings at participating cinemas across the country, providing audiences with a rare opportunity to hear directly from the former New Zealand Prime Minister. The conversation will be moderated by CNN’s Abby Phillip and will be broadcast live via the DCDC Network.

This event further demonstrates how DCDC’s secure, high-quality distribution platform is enabling new forms of audience engagement and industry collaboration.

Magnolia Pictures Head of Distribution and Marketing, Neal Block stated, “We’re thrilled to partner with our friends at HBO and CNN to bring cinema goers a bold work from the Madison Wells team. Offering this unique opportunity for audiences to hear directly from Dame Ardern live wouldn’t have been possible without DCDC’s platform.”

“As a trusted industry utility, DCDC is proud to enable this unique experience for US audiences,” said Howard Kiedaisch, CEO of DCDC. “Bringing Jacinda Ardern live to theaters across the country is exactly the kind of innovation we’re here to enable.”

The film along with the Q&A will be broadcast into nearly 100 cinemas around the country. Prime Minister premiered to acclaim at the Sundance Film Festival, winning the Audience Award in the World Cinema Documentary Competition category. Audiences celebrated its moving portrayal of the former New Zealand PM empathy and strength in political leadership during her five tumultuous years in the role.