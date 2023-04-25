Majestic Neighborhood Cinema Grill Partners with Showtime Analytics

Courtesy of Showtime Analytics

Showtime Analytics has announced that Majestic Neighborhood Cinema Grill has signed a deal with Showtime Analytics to implement its cinema analytics and marketing software across Majestic’s three Phoenix-area locations. By leveraging Showtime Analytics’ suite of tools, Majestic aims to streamline its operations and marketing strategies, and to drive customer engagement and loyalty.

“We’re constantly looking at ways to enhance the value we provide to our guests,” said Craig Paschich, the chief executive officer of Majestic Neighborhood Cinema Grill. “This partnership enables us to dive deeper into the key performance indicators that reflect an elevated entertainment experience and deliver on those metrics.”

Larry McCourt, the vice president of business development & partnerships at Showtime Analytics added, “We are delighted to partner with Majestic Neighborhood Cinema Grill to help the company achieve its goals. With our software, Majestic can streamline its operations, improve customer satisfaction, and drive revenue growth. We are committed to providing the best possible solutions to help Majestic succeed.”