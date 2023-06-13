Major Schedule Shake-Up from Disney Moves MCU, AVATAR Films

Disney has announced a major shake-up to its release calendar, re-dating over a dozen films, announcing one other, and taking one untitled film off the schedule.

The changes start with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, namely Captain America: Brave World. From its release on May 3, 2024, it’s been moved down several months to July 26, 2024; with Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels hitting theaters this November, that means there will be an 8-month gap between MCU films in 2023/2024.

Brave World‘s July 26, 2024 date used to belong to Thunderbolts, which will be introducing new characters into the MCU; now, that film comes out December 20, 2024. The next MCU film after that, Blade, moves from September 6, 2024 to Valentine’s Day 2025, with an untitled Disney film moving into Blade‘s September spot.

And the domino effect continues, with Fantastic Four moving back 13 weeks in 2025, moving it from February to May; Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars each moving back a whole year; and several Untitled Marvel spots on the calendar now belonging to Untitled Disney movies.

On the superhero front, the outlier is the third Deadpool movie, which moves forward—from November 18, 2024 to May 3, 2024, placing it at the beginning of the summer movie season. Its old date is taken by a film called The Amateur.

Other big date changes came to the Avatar franchise. It was 13 years before the first two films in the series and, though we’re not looking at further gaps in the double-digits, Avatar 3, 4, and 5—originally set to hit screens in 2024, 2026, and 2028—are now coming out in 2025, 2029, and 2031. (Unless, of course, they get moved again.) All three will be released during the December, lead-up to Christmas, a corridor that has worked well for the franchise in the past.

Other updates from Disney include the Untitled Alien Event Movie, now out August of next year; Moana (formerly Untitled Disney), a live-action remake of their recent animated hit, dated for summer 2025; and two untitled Star Wars movies, coming out in May and December of 2026, respectively.

The entire list of changes can be seen below.