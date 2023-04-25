Malco Theatres and Influx Partner for Summer In-Seat Ordering Launch

Courtesy of Influx

Memphis-based Malco Theatres has teamed up with Influx Worldwide to launch an online food and beverage ordering system that will debut in the Summer of 2023. This new system will be initially introduced at select pilot locations in the Greater Memphis, Tennessee and Northwest Arkansas areas, with additional locations to follow thereafter. With the Influx system, moviegoers will have the ease and convenience of ordering food and drinks in advance, upon arrival at the theater, or even during the movie. To activate in-seat ordering, guests simply scan a unique QR code and proceed with the online ordering process. Payments can be made seamlessly using Apple Pay and Google Pay, or via credit card. Items will be delivered directly to the guest’s seat or available for pick-up based on the day of the week and showtime. For advance orders, guests can use their phones to trigger order preparation when they arrive at the theater.

“Malco has a longstanding history of providing the highest quality entertainment experience by leveraging cutting-edge technology”, said David Tashie, the president and chief operating officer of Malco Theatres. “Our partnership with Influx further solidifies our commitment to delivering best-in-class conveniences for our valued guests. Influx’s expertise in technology and innovation allows us to deliver a consistent and superior food and beverage ordering experience across all our locations, which offer a range of unique offerings, including concession stands, bars, restaurants, and drive-in settings.”

Harish Anand Thilakan, the chief executive officer and founder of Influx Worldwide, explained how Intake offers the same level of convenience that moviegoers have grown to expect from other delivery service apps. “Intake takes the best of what these apps offer and packages them into a user-friendly microsite that can be easily accessed from a theater’s website or mobile application without requiring any additional updates,” Thilakan said. “We are confident that Intake will not only enhance the overall guest experience but also become the primary contributor to Malco Theatres’ food and beverage revenue.”