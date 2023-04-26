Malco Theatres Partners with Cinionic For a Circuit-Wide Upgrade to Laser Projection

Courtesy Cinionic

Memphis, Tennessee-based Malco Theatres is the latest North American circuit to partner with cinema technology company Cinionic for a large-scale conversion to laser projection.

Malco’s fleet of Barco Series 2 projectors will be upgraded with Cinionic’s Laser Light solution, whereby a legacy xenon projector’s light source engine is replaced with laser technology. The circuit-wide upgrading of Malco’s projector fleet makes for the largest U.S. deployment of Laser Light Upgrades; globally, Cinionic recently crossed the 3,000-unit milestone for the technology. As part of the agreement, Malco is also taking advantage of Cinionic’s extended warranty option for laser-retrofitted Series 2 projectors.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with Cinionic, as we remain dedicated to bringing the best possible presentations to our customers,” says Wes Lunsford, VP Digital Operations, Malco. “Upgrading our projectors to laser will enhance brightness and contrast for our patrons to further enjoy movies the way they were meant to be seen, on the big screen.”

The implementation of laser technology has become a popular way for global exhibitors to upgrade aging projector technology and provide an elevated experience to customers. Last week, Cinionic announced a partnership with National Amusements to upgrade much of the multinational circuit’s projection fleet to Cinionic’s Barco laser projectors and Barco Alchemy ICMP media servers. AMC and Cinemark also have deals with Cinionic in place for large-scale upgrades of their projectors to laser, while Regal is working with Christie for its laser upgrades.

“Malco’s dedication to cinematic excellence continues to advance the moviegoer experience in the U.S.,” says Wim Buyens, CEO, Cinionic. We are proud to expand our long-standing relationship and support their transition to laser projection, wowing the next generation of audiences.”