Malco Theatres Summer Family Film Series Gives Back to the Community

Image Courtesy of Malco Theatres

Memphis-based Malco Theatres has announced that the 2025 Midweek at the Malco generated over $35,000 for local children’s hospitals across the Mid-South. The weekly summer program kicked off June 4th, featuring a different family-favorite film through July 30th at theaters in Tennessee, Arkansas, Mississippi, Kentucky, Missouri, and Louisiana. Each participating location also had a special auditorium dedicated to Sensory Cinema, with lights up and sound down.

The ever-popular annual event has been part of the area’s summer calendar for over 30 years. This year’s beneficiaries included Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital (Memphis, TN), Arkansas Children’s Hospital (Little Rock, AR), Blair E. Batson Children’s Hospital (Jackson, MS), Norton Children’s Hospital (Louisville, KY), Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt (Nashville, TN), Children’s Hospital of New Orleans, and ALSAC/St. Jude. The 2026 program is already in the planning stages, with the schedule to be released in the spring.