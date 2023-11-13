The Marcus Corporation Announces New Corporate Headquarters in Milwaukee

Courtesy Photo

The Marcus Corporation announced Monday that it will be relocating and expanding its corporate and divisional headquarters to the Associated Bank River Center located at 111 East Kilbourn Avenue in Milwaukee. The company will move to its new location in late spring or early summer 2024.

Marcus Theatres ranked #5 on Boxoffice PRO’s Giants of Exhibition 2023 list of North America’s largest cinema circuits, with 1,053 screens at 84 sites.

Working with Milwaukee-based Eppstein Uhen Architects, the new 52,000 square foot office space will be built to meet the company’s functional, design, and aesthetic specifications. The Associated Bank River Center is nearby many city attractions, including being adjacent to Marcus Hotels & Resorts’ Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel. The newly renovated office tower also features a 100+ person conference facility, a tech lounge, health club, and a dedicated Associated Bank branch.

Approximately 200 Marcus Corporation, Marcus Hotels & Resorts, and Marcus Theatres corporate associates will be based at 111 East Kilbourn Avenue. The company employs more than 3,400 associates in Wisconsin and more than 7,800 across the country.

“For more than 70 years, The Marcus Corporation has called downtown Milwaukee home,” Gregory S. Marcus, chief executive officer of The Marcus Corporation, said in a press release. “Through our businesses, our philanthropy, our community service, and our workplace, we remain deeply committed to contributing to the vibrancy of our hometown. We like to say we are in the ‘people getting together’ business. I’m thrilled our new offices will do just that for our associates as we work to build great careers and make a difference for those we serve.”