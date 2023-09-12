Marcus Theatres Adds New Showtimes to Meet Demand for TAYLOR SWIFT: THE ERAS TOUR

Courtesy of AMC Entertainment

Moviegoers have been rushing to buy tickets to see Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour concert film on the big screen at Marcus Theatres. The response has prompted Marcus Theatres to add new dates and showtimes to accommodate demand with private screening experiences also available for groups.

To date, 71% of ticket sales sold at Marcus Theatres for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour have been for premium large-format screens, like UltraScreens, SuperScreens, and IMAX screens. Marcus Theatres customers who come to see this special concert film can also purchase collectible cups and popcorn tubs, as well as enjoy exclusive food and beverage specials at participating locations.

Alternative programming, like concert film series, has long been a part of the Marcus Theatres moviegoing experience. These special films give customers an opportunity to see iconic concerts and events in a new way. In addition to The Eras Tour, Marcus Theatres is excited to be debuting IU: the Golden Hour and K-LOVE Live at Red Rocks this fall.

Other alternative programming offered at Marcus Theatres includes live sporting events where customers can cheer on their favorite teams on the big screen as well as watch exclusive performances from The Metropolitan Opera.

“Taylor Swift’s announcement that she is bringing the Eras Tour to theaters certainly has made sparks fly at the box office,” said Mark Gramz, the president of Marcus Theatres. “Starting October 13, fans can see Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert like something in their wildest dreams – with massive screens and immersive multidimensional sound, complete with DreamLounger recliner seating for when tired dancing feet need a minute to shake it off. While we regularly offer concert series as part of the Marcus moviegoing experience, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film will be an enchanted experience unlike any other.”

“We are seeing strong demand for tickets across our circuit, especially in markets where Taylor Swift’s tour hasn’t performed live,” added Gramz. “Fans from locations like Syracuse, New York, Cedar Rapids, Iowa and Fargo, North Dakota can now be part of the record-breaking Eras Tour without having to travel great distances. Everyone who comes will know all too well to dress in their favorite T-Swift era and bring plenty of friendship bracelets to share.”

Visit marcustheatres.com/TaylorSwift to reserve a private experience or purchase tickets.