Marcus Theatres and Movie Taverns Celebrate Marcus Movie Reward Members on National Popcorn Day

Courtesy Photo

There are 8 major popcorn growing states in the U.S. and Marcus Theatres has cinemas or movie taverns in six of them (Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Missouri, Nebraska and Ohio.) Marcus Theatres and Movie Tavern are ready to celebrate this tasty snack on National Popcorn Day by inviting Magical Movie Rewards members to enjoy a free junior popcorn (44 oz., one per MMR member), or free ultimate popcorn tub refills, or 50% off 2025 ultimate popcorn tub and free refills on January 19th.

Visit MarcusTheatres.com to join MMR and pick a movie to pair with the popcorn.