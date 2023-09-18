Marcus Theatres and CJ 4DPLEX Open First-Ever ScreenX Location in Wisconsin

Courtesy Photo

CJ 4DPLEX and Marcus Theatres, the fourth largest cinema exhibitor in the U.S., announced Monday they have opened the first-ever ScreenX auditorium in Wisconsin.

The new immersive, 270-degree panoramic ScreenX theatre is open at the Marcus Ridge Cinema in New Berlin, Wisconsin, in time for 20th Century Studios’ The Creator, opening on September 29.

ScreenX is the world’s first multi-projection cinema that expands specially selected sequences of a film onto the left-side and right-side walls of the auditorium. The 270-degree, panoramic field of view draws audiences into the story and immerses them in a virtual reality-like setting with cinema quality resolution.

This marks the second CJ 4DPLEX location for Marcus Theatres, with the first being the multi-sensory 4DX format at Marcus Gurnee Mills Cinema in Gurnee, Illinois.

Marcus Ridge Cinema’s ScreenX auditorium will feature 108 recliners and four designated wheelchair spaces along with a 45-foot wide screen. Marcus Ridge Cinema is located at 5200 S Moorland Road, New Berlin, WI 53151.

“At CJ 4DPLEX, we are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of cinema and providing moviegoers with unforgettable experiences not available at home,” CJ 4DPLEX America’s CEO and President Don Savant said in a press release. “Our ongoing partnership with Marcus Theatres aligns perfectly with this vision, and the opening of the Marcus Ridge Cinema ScreenX auditorium further solidifies our commitment to delivering cutting-edge entertainment.”

“CJ 4DPLEX has been an exceptional partner for us, and we are delighted to expand our collaboration with the introduction of ScreenX at our Marcus Ridge Cinema location,” The Marcus Corporation’s Chair, President, and CEO Gregory S. Marcus added in the same press release. “This addition allows us to bring the magic of ScreenX technology to our Marcus Theatres guests, enhancing their movie-watching experience with 270-degree, panoramic views.”