Marcus Theatres’ Loyalty Program Celebrates 10 Years and 6 Million Members with Free Popcorn

Courtesy of Marcus Theatres

Marcus Theatres is celebrating its 10th year of the Magical Movie Rewards (MMR) loyalty program, with over 6 million members, by bringing back a popular treat on Marcus Value Tuesdays. Beginning May 28th, MMR members will receive a free popcorn with admission on Tuesdays.

While many moviegoers flock to the theaters in summer and during the winter holidays, MMR members are a constant throughout the year, making up nearly half of Marcus Theatres’ attendance as they screen everything from movies to concerts and sports on the big screen. They also take advantage of film series passports for additional savings and attend special events, like the upcoming Inside Out 2 Funko Family Event on June 15th.

MMR members receive 1 point for every $1 spent and earn a $5 reward for every 100 points accumulated. They are also the first to learn about special events and sweepstakes, and receive exclusive offers and weekly emails tailored to their interests. MMR members only pay a $6 admission fee and have their online convenience fees waived on Value Tuesdays. MMR members who visit four times per year have their online convenience fees waived for every visit, beginning on their fifth visit and continuing throughout the following year. The Magical Movie Rewards program is free to all moviegoers and easy to join, using Marcus Theatres’ website, the app, or in the theater.

“Marcus Magical Movie Rewards members have been a key to our continued success,” said Mark Gramz, the president of Marcus Theatres. “They’re excited for this year’s summer blockbuster season, which is exhilarating and has something for everyone, ranging from must-see family movies to long-awaited sequels. As moviegoers grab family and friends and head to theaters, we’re excited to make their time with us even more enjoyable by offering MMR members a free popcorn on Value Tuesdays.”