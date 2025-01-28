Marcus Theatres Presents Best Picture Oscar Nominees On The Big Screen

Image Courtesy of Marcus Theatres

Marcus Theatres is giving its guests the opportunity to see the 2025 Best Picture Oscar nominees on the big screen in several different ways, all in the run-up to Hollywood’s biggest night—with Marcus hosting a Best Picture Watch Party at select locations.

“At Marcus Theatres, we are thrilled to celebrate the magic of cinema and the excitement surrounding the Best Picture nominees,” said Greg Marcus, CEO, Marcus Corporation. “As we bring the best films of the year back to the big screen, we invite movie lovers to experience the thrill of awards season with us. Whether it’s seeing one movie you may have missed, watching a few of them with a Best Picture Passport or spending a Saturday at a Best Picture Marathon, we’re proud to offer a fun and memorable way to get ready for Hollywood’s biggest night!”

Best Picture Showcase

The Best Picture Showcase is comprised of the nine Best Picture nominees that originally played in theaters plus the nominated animated and live-action shorts for the 97th Annual Academy Awards; these will be screened at 58 Marcus Theatres and Movie Tavern locations from February 19 through March 2, the date of the ceremony. The included titles are:

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

I’m Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked

Nominated Animated Short Films

Nominated Live Action Short Films

Best Picture Passports

Holders of Marcus Theatres’ Best Picture Passport will receive 20% off food and drink purchases during the Best Picture Showcase series. The Pick 4 Passport enables moviegoers to see four movies in the Best Picture Showcase series for $28, while the All Access All Access Passport entitles the holder to see nine movies, plus both blocks of nominated shorts, for $70.

Best Picture Marathons

Marcus Theatres will host all the films in its Best Picture Showcase back-to-back over two Saturdays (Feb. 22 and March 1) at select locations. Admission for each day is sold separately, with five movies playing each day for $35.