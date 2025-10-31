Marcus Theatres President Mark A. Gramz to Retire at End of March 2026

Courtesy of Film Expo Group

Marcus Corporation has announced that Mark A. Gramz, president of Marcus Theatres, will retire on March 31, 2026, following 55 years with the company. A national search has begun to identify the next leader of the nation’s fourth largest movie theater circuit, with both internal and external candidates being considered. Gramz will serve as an advisor to the company upon his retirement, sharing his operational insight and institutional knowledge, as well as ensuring a successful transition to the next generation of leadership.

“One of the hallmarks of our company is the many associates who have built long, satisfying careers with us, with Mark at the very top of that list. His is a great story, having literally worked his way from a ticket taker to president of the division. I know I speak for all our associates in sharing our gratitude for Mark’s dedication and for his many contributions to making the moviegoing experience at Marcus Theatres so special. He has been an exemplary leader every step of the way,” said Gregory S. Marcus, chief executive officer of Marcus Corporation.

Gramz rose to his current leadership role from an entry level job as a part-time associate while still in high school. He continued to work his way up the ranks, starting as a general manager and eventually leading the Milwaukee market as a district director. In 1990, he joined the corporate team, where he served in various operational leadership positions before his eventual promotion to president of Marcus Theatres in 2022.

Gramz holds bachelor’s degrees in economics and business-finance from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. He currently serves on various trade association boards, including Cinema United’s government relations committee and advisory board as well as various regional cinema trade associations, including serving as president of the Wisconsin and Upper Michigan state cinema trade association. In addition to his leadership and achievements, Gramz was honored for his impactful philanthropic efforts with the Salah M. Hassanein Humanitarian Award from ShowEast in October 2024.

“Not many can say they grew up in the movie business, but I am one of the lucky ones,” said Gramz. “It has been an incredible career working alongside Ben Marcus, Steve Marcus, Greg Marcus, our experienced leadership team and our dedicated associates to deliver memorable movie moments for our guests. As I look forward to this new chapter, I remain wholly focused on continuing to support Marcus Theatres and Marcus Corporation in continuing their long legacy of innovation and success.”